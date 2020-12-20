IOWA CITY — Mason Juhl joined Cael Baker in winning individual titles for the Pekin wrestling team at the Iowa City Regina Invitational, scoring a key win in the 182-pound championship match over Sigourney-Keota junior Aidan Schuster as the Panthers edged the Cobras out by a single point for second place at the Iowa City Regina Invitational.
Juhl pinned Schuster in 58 seconds, capping off a 26-point day for the Panthers. Pekin scored 124 points in the tournament while S-K finished with 123, led by runner-up finishes from Schuster and Cade Strieigle at 195 pounds.
Baker picked up the championship for Pekin at 152 pounds, improving to 13-2 on the season. Baker won 8-1 in the championship match over Iowa City Regina junior Sam Aitchison.
Fairfield finished ninth in the tournament with 78 points. Cohyn Roach and Cesar Smithburg both led the Trojans by scoring 13 points in the tournament as two of the five Fairfield wrestlers to finish in fourth place.
S-K wrapped up dual action last week with four wins, taking two of three in a quadrangular at BCLUW, winning 42-27 over the Comets and 54-18 over Tripoli on Thursday. AGWSR prevented the Cobras from sweeping all three matches, winning 51-27 in the night's decisive dual.
Daniel McLaughlin (126), Reid Molyneux (138), Jack Clarahan (160), Streigle and Schuster all scored falls for S-K against BCLUW. Clarahan earned a second fall against Tripoli, pinning Giles Cowell with 17 seconds left while Jacob Moore pinned Dalton Miller in 57 seconds at 145 pounds.
Streigle scored a second fall on the night, winning a 220-pound match against AGWSR's Jared Granzow in 96 seconds. Clarahan earned a third fall, pinning Ben Puente in 1:04 while Schuster scored his second fall for the Cobras, pinning Aiden Heitland in 1:08 at 195 pounds.
S-K (8-3) beat Colfax-Mingo, 42-36, on a fall by Streigle at 195 pounds 33 seconds into the second period. McLaughlin, Schuster and Streigle joined Evan Dawson (152) in scoring falls later in the night in a 48-15 win over English Valleys/Tri-County.
Lewis, Henderson compete for titles at Lee's Summit
LEE'S SUMMITT, MO — Three-time state champion Matthew Lewis joined Lucas Henderson as Centerville wrestlers that competed for titles at the Lee's Summit Holiday Tournament on Saturday. The Big Reds finished 14th in total team points with 195 in a tournament filled with Missouri wrestlers.
Lewis (10-3) scored three wins over Missouri wrestlers at 132 pounds, scoring first-period falls against Rockhurst freshman Luck Tyrer and Staley junior Austin Marrah while edging out Fort Osage senior Bryan Herrera 10-5 in the quarterfinals. Blue Springs senior Korbin Shepherd improved to 6-0 by earning a 4-0 win over Lewis in the championship match.
Henderson suffered his first loss of the season as Oak Park junior Paul Hernandez improved to 20-0, scoring a first-period fall in the 170-pound championship match. The Centerville senior added three wins to his 12-0 start with wins against Blue Springs junior Mason Sullivan with seven seconds left in the first period before edging Seckman freshman Jayden Ashlock 14-13 in the quarterfinals and Odessa senior Bryce Palmer 12-10 in a thrilling overtime semifinal.
Blue Demons win two of three at Eastling Duals
BONDURANT — The Albia wrestling team scored 12 pins and won 15 of 30 matches wrestled at the Ken Eastling Duals, earning dual wins over Cedar Rapids Washington (46-30) and the Ames junior varsity (78-6) heading into the holiday break. Bondurant-Farrar handed Albia its first dual loss of the season, winning 48-24 in the program's home tournament.
Paul Ballard picked up three falls for Albia at 220 pounds, scoring a fall in 24 seconds against Ames JV's Ethan Prakashan, a second-period fall against Cedar Rapids Washington's Zachary Novak and a third-period fall against Bondurant-Farrar's Quinten Fulton. Montez Ellis (285) and Justin Keller (132) earned pins for the Blue Demons against Bondurant-Farrar while Damon Sovern (152), Lance Helm (160) and Joe Meyers (182) all scored falls against Ames JV. Logan Wingett (106), Carter Anderson (113), Dawson Bonnett (120), Eli Zanoni (145) and Stephen Conley (152) all scored falls for Albia against Cedar Rapids Washington.
"With the cancellation of our regularly scheduled event, we found ourselves scrambling a bit to get a weigh-in before Christmas break. We were very fortunate to get invited to Bondurant and we had to pull everything together and make some pretty major adjustments at the last minute to pull everything off," Albia head wrestling coach Dave Wenger said. "The kids adapted and responded really well. We knew that Bondurant would present some really challenging match-ups for us individually, but that is exactly what we need at this point in the year.
"They really gave us a much needed measurement as to where we are as a team. We now have a much better idea as to where we are collectively as we head into a much needed break."
Albia (4-1) returns to the mat after the holiday break at Central Decatur on Saturday, Jan. 2.
Comets compete at Lynnville-Sully Duals
SULLY — Brock Lewman and Donovan Babcock each scored a pair of falls for the Comets at the Lynnville-Sully Duals. Cardinal dropped decisions to Baxter (48-24), Colfax-Mingo (48-6), Collins-Maxwell (36-18) and Lynnville-Sully (65-12), falling to 3-10 in duals this season.
Lewman picked up first-period falls against Baxter's Jacob Hiemstra and Lynnville-Sully's Isaac Vos at 182 pounds. Babcock needed just 35 seconds to score falls at 195 pounds over Collins-Maxwell's Lucas Ness and Colfax-Mingo's Ben Keeney.
Van Buren County competes at Fort Madison
FORT MADISON — Brant Tedrow led Van Buren County by scoring 15 team points as part of a fourth-place finish for the Warriors at the Fort Madison Tournament.
The Warriors finished 14th with 42 points. Tyler Stoltz, Maddix Kite and Josiah Westercamp joined Tedrow in placing in the top eight for Van Buren County with Stoltz finishing fifth at 138 pounds while Kite (132) and Westercamp (285) placed eighth.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Moravia 60, Seymour 27
SEYMOUR — Carson Brown moved to second in the state in total points scored on the season, scoring a career-high 32 points for the Mohawks in a Bluegrass Conference rout of the Warriors.
Brown added 11 rebounds, recording a third straight double-double while reaching 187 total points scored this season. Moravia jumped out to a 19-4 lead after one quarter and never looked back, scoring 25 of the game's 31 points in the second quarter to open a 41-10 halftime lead.
Moravia (6-2, 3-1) carries a five-game winning streak into the holiday break. The Mohawks return to the court for action on Saturday, Jan. 2 at Centerville.
Pekin 61, Hillcrest Academy 33
KALONA — Brock Long led the Panthers with 29 points and six steals in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win over the Ravens.
Brayden Sobaski added eight points and led Pekin with seven blocks. The Panthers pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Ravens 24-2 in the third quarter.
Pekin (6-1, 5-1 SEI north) returns to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 5 against Highland.
Washington 67, Fairfield 62
FAIRFIELD — Max Weaton scored 25 points to lead the Trojans on Saturday in the Southeast Conference opener on Saturday.
J.J. Lane added 18 points and four assists for Fairfield, who lost for the second time in as many nights after dropping a 62-34 season opener at seventh-ranked (4A) North Scott on Friday.
Fairfield (0-2, 0-1 Southeast) was supposed to play on Tuesday at Keokuk before the school announced on Monday the games had been postponed. The Trojans are not scheduled to play again until returning from the holiday break to host Centerville on Monday, Jan. 4.
Montezuma 61, Sigourney 21
SIGOURNEY — Trey Shearer racked up 36 points for the Braves, making 15 of 20 shots in a South Iowa Cedar League win.
Cole Watts added 23 points for Montezuma, who never looked back after jumping out to a 24-9 lead.
Levi Crawford led the Savages with 17 points. Bo Schmidt and Ethan Schifflett each added 11 points in the loss for Sigourney
With Tuesday's scheduled SICL contest at North Mahaska postponed to a later date, the Savages (1-5, 1-5 SICL) will head into the holiday break. Sigourney returns to action on Monday, Jan. 4, at home against Winfield-Mount Union.
Murray 62, Moulton-Udell 19
MURRAY — Gauge Mongar led the Mustangs with 13 points in a Bluegrass Conference win over the Eagles.
M-U (0-8, 0-5) hosts Ankeny Centennial on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Moravia 54, Seymour 33
SEYMOUR — Anaya Keith led the Mohawks with 23 points in a Bluegrass Conference road win.
Kim Chandanais added 12 points while leading Moravia with six steals and four assists. The Mohawks limited Seymour to four points in the second quarter, opening a 29-17 halftime lead.
We didn't come out playing our best defense. We had some mental breakdowns in our scheme which led to a lot of transition points," Moravia head girls basketball coach Derek Reischauer said. "We made some slight adjustments at halftime with that and it helped. The best way to shut down the other teams transition though is to put the ball in the basket and we had our best shooting night of the season so far so we will carry that forward.
Moravia (5-3) will return to the court after the holiday break. The Mohawks open 2021 at Centerville on Saturday, Jan. 2.
"We enter the break on a high note and will be working hard over the break to tighten some things up," Reischauer said.
Murray 59, Moulton-Udell 33
MURRAY — Kinzee Eggers and Jayda Chew each scored 14 points in a Bluegrass Conference win for the Mustangs. Hannah Paschke added eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Abbie Probasco led the Eagles in scoring, matching Eggers and Chew with a game-high 14 points. Nine different players collected at least one of M-U's 17 steals in the loss.
Moulton-Udell (3-5, 2-3 Bluegrass) will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 5, hosting Ankeny Christian.
Montezuma 77, Sigourney 55
SIGOURNEY — Shanae Wetering scored 18 for the Bravettes. Elise Boulton added 12 points and dished out a team-leading five assists for Montezuma in a South Iowa Cedar League win.
Kaylee Weber led Sigourney with 13 points and eight rebounds. Montezuma pulled away with a 22-2 run to open the second half after building a 32-15 halftime lead.
Sigourney (5-2, 4-1 SICL) bounced back on Monday, earning a 46-33 non-conference win at home Lone Tree. The Savages are off until hosting Winfield-Mount Union on Monday, Jan. 4.
PREP BOWLING
Davis County tops Oskaloosa, Pella
PELLA — The Davis County bowling team wrapped up 2020 scoring a pair of wins at Dutch Bowl on Saturday, posting a team score of 2,365. The Mustangs edged Oskaloosa by 191 pins and Pella by 296.
Lane Johnson, Cameron Jackson and Drew Summers led Davis County (5-3) by posting three of the top five averages during individual play. Johnson posted a 166 average, edging out Jackson by two total pins while Summers posted a 155 average for Davis County, who will return to action at FunCity in Burlington against the Grayhounds after earning four straight dual wins.