PEKIN — Kerrigan Pope scored 21 points to lead the Pekin girls basketball team to a non-conference 49-34 win in an area match-up with the Rockets.
Sophie Wittrock added 13 points and paced the Panthers on defense, collecting seven of Pekin's 14 steals in the contest. Pekin held EBF to just one field goal and three points in the first four minutes, opening an early 14-5 lead.
Brooke Shafer led the Rockets with 12 points in the loss. EBF (4-3) heads to Centerville on Friday while Pekin (3-4) heads to Fairfield on Friday in the season opener for the Trojans.
Moravia 30, Twin Cedars 28
MORAVIA — Isabel Hanes scored 13 points while Grace Hoffman added nine points and 14 rebounds for the Mohawks, who shook off a rough third quarter to edge the Sabers in Bluegrass Conference action.
"We knew going into this game we were facing an improved Twin Cedars team and it was going to be a tough outing," Moravia head girls basketball coach Derek Reischauer said. "We started off well but came out flat in the second half. We didn't have a lot of energy or focus on what we were trying to do in the third quarter. That has happened a few times this year and is something we will address.
"That being said we are really happy with the win, any win is a good win and it gets some momentum going forward with two more games this week."
Moravia (4-2, 2-1 Bluegrass) heads to Seymour on Friday.
Sigourney 54, Keota 24
KEOTA — Kaylee Weber dominated in the post, scoring 18 points while hauling in 13 rebounds for the Savages in a South Iowa Cedar League victory.
Carly Goodwin added 16 points for the balanced attack for the Savages while Joselyn Abell scored 10 points. Sigourney limited the Eagles to eight field goals on 24 percent shooting while forcing 30 turnovers.
Sigourney (4-1, 3-1 SICL) hosts Montezuma on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cardinal 70, Hillcrest Academy 62
ELDON — Blaine Bryant drilled all six shots from 3-point range as the Comets jumped out to a 23-10 lead and never looked back in a Southeast Iowa Superconference crossover clash.
Dawson Lewis led 19 points and led Cardinal with eight rebounds against the Ravens. Griffin Greiner added 10 points and a team-leading six assists as the Comets won their second straight game since losing starting junior Landon Becker, who will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.
Cardinal (3-2, 2-2 SEI south) will wrap up 2020 on Friday facing Van Buren County before heading into the holiday break.
Moravia 61, Twin Cedars 31
MORAVIA — Carson Brown led the Mohawks with 21 points as Moravia overcame a slow start, erasing a 12-9 deficit with under four minutes left in the first half using a 14-3 run to turn the Bluegrass Conference contest around.
Kade Dunkin led Twin Cedars with 12 points. Moravia (4-2, 2-2 Bluegrass) heads to Seymour on Friday.
Keota 62, Sigourney 19
KEOTA — Luke Hammen led the Eagles with 31 points as Sigourney struggled offensively, scoring just six points in the first half while being shut out in the second quarter against 6-0 Keota.
Sigourney (1-4, 1-4 SICL) will host Montezuma on Friday seeking to snap a four-game losing streak.