WEST BURLINGTON — Blake Juhl and Nolan Greiner each picked up pins for the Pekin wrestling team on Tuesday, heading into the holiday break by competing in the West Burlington-Notre Dame Duals.
Juhl pinned West Branch's Jaxson Kaalberg with 50 seconds left in his 170-pound match during Pekin's 54-18 loss to the Falcons. Greiner needed just 48 seconds to pin Garen Wilkerson in the 160-pound match of Pekin's 54-18 dual loss to Wapello. Burlington-Notre Dame shut out the Panthers, 72-0, in the third dual of the day.
Pekin was coming off a eighth-place showing over the weekend at the Iowa City Regina Invitational. The Panthers secured 77 points with six wrestlers competing on Saturday with Greiner securing a third-place finish at 160 while Juhl and Gavyn Brown (152) both racked up 20 team points on the way to a pair of fourth-place finishes.
"We actually had a couple guys reach their limit (on Saturday) of five matches wrestled in one day, so they couldn't wrestle in their placement matches," Pekin head wrestling coach Al Chapman said. "We've talked with each individual about what they need to work on during the Christmas break. We'll put in the work and get our goals set for the second half of the season."
Pekin (1-10) will return to the mats after the holiday break wrestling in a quadrangular at Davis County against Cardinal, Moravia and the Mustangs in Bloomfield on Tuesday, Jan. 4
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EBF 83, Pella Christian 61
EDDYVILLE — Ava Eastlick scored a career-high 25 points, sinking seven of 14 shots from 3-point territory as EBF flurried into the holiday break with a season-high scoring effort in a non-conference triumph over Pella Christian.
Whitney Klyn and Aliya Wagamon each produced double-doubles for EBF on Tuesday. Klyn scored 20 points and dished out a game-high 10 assists while Wagamon added 18 points and 12 rebounds, leading the Rocket team effort on the glass with 45 boards in the non-conference win.
EBF (7-2) returns to South Central Conference play at the Charger Dome on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The Rockets face the Chargers in a battle of teams trying to dethrone Centerville in the race for the SCC girls basketball title.
Davis County 55, Grand View Christian 45
BLOOMFIELD — Jalee Lough paced a balanced scoring effort for the Mustangs with 14 points on Tuesday against the Thunder.
Briley Lough added a double-double for Davis County, scoring 11 points while grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds. Isabelle Settles scored 10 points for the Mustangs, helping spark a 13-5 run in the fourth quarter to pull away after three quarters of back-and-forth action.
Davis County (6-3) returns to the court for a South Central Conference test at Clarke on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Albia 43, Newton 31
ALBIA — The Lady Dees stepped up defensively in the fourth quarter, allowing just two points to the Cardinals in the final eight minutes as Albia rallied from a 13-3 deficit to snap an eight-game losing streak on Tuesday.
Albia (2-8) returns from the holiday break with a return to South Central Conference play at Knoxville on Friday, Jan. 7.
Sigourney 52, HLV 28
SIGOURNEY — Josephine Moore collected a double-double for the Savages, scoring 25 points while hauling in 10 rebounds in a South Iowa Cedar League win over the Warriors.
Carly Goodwin added 15 points for Sigourney. Rain Barthelman produced an excellent floor gave for the Savages with 11 points to go along with a game-high five assists and six of Sigourney's 18 steals.
Our guards forced a lot of turnovers," Sigourney head girls basketball coach Zach Tremmel said.
Sigourney (4-5, 3-4 SICL) returns from the holiday break by hosting Lynnville-Sully on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Grinnell 77, Centerville 37
CENTERVILLE — Haidyn Hull lit up the scoreboard for the Tigers, scoring a game-high 30 points against the previously-unbeaten Redettes.
Ivey Schmidt added a double-double for Grinnell with 20 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. Rachel George narrowly missed out on a double-double of her own for Centerville, scoring a team-high 17 points while hauling in a team-leading eight rebounds.
Centerville (7-1) will return from the holiday break hosting the first of four games during the opening week in January. The Redettes welcome Fairfield to Lakeview Gymnasium on Monday, Jan. 3, before hosting Knoxville the following night as Centerville continues to pursue a second straight South Central Conference title.
West Burlington 56, Cardinal 27
ELDON — Abbey Bence and Kenna Marlow combined to score 42 points as the Falcons scored 20 of their 30 first-half points in the opening eight minutes. Bence led West Burlington with a game-high 22 points in the Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win while Marlow added 20 points against the Comets.
Kinsey Hissem led Cardinal with eight points. Emma Becker added six points and a team-leading three assists for the Comets.
Cardinal (3-7, 1-6 SEI south) will return to the court after the holiday break. The Comets head to Danville on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cardinal 48, West Burlington 31
ELDON — Griffin Greiner gave the Comets a spark in his return to the court from an ankle injury suffered last week, scoring a team-leading 14 points in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win heading into the holiday break.
Cardinal heads the holiday break with an overall record of 6-3, including a 4-3 record in the SEI south. The Comets return to the court at Danville on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Sigourney 77, HLV 57
SIGOURNEY — Karson Weber led the Savages on a torrid shooting pace, sinking a career-best eight shots from 3-point range during a 29-point effort that lifted Sigourney to a South Iowa Cedar League road win on Tuesday.
Weber was one of four Savages to score in double figures against the Warriors. Isaac Bruns came off the bench to pour in 14 points while Levi Crawford scored 11 points for Sigourney.
Bo Schmidt added a double-double, scoring 10 points while hauling in 13 rebounds for the Savages. Sigourney (5-3, 4-3 SICL) returns from the Christmas break hosting Lynnville-Sully on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Pella Christian 69, EBF 50
EDDYVILLE — Levi Schelhaas and Aiden Stoltz each scored 15 points to lead the Eagles to a key non-conference win.
Eric Mulder added a double-double for Pella Christian, scoring 11 points while hauling in 10 rebounds. After winning their first four games of the season, EBF will head into the holiday break suffering consecutive losses to Little Hawkeye Conference squads after falling in a nailbitting 63-62 'Eddylooska' contest at Oskaloosa over the weekend.
EBF returns to South Central Conference play at Chariton on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The Rockets are alone in first place in the SCC with three wins in three conference games.
Newton 56, Albia 38
ALBIA — Cole Plowman led the Cardinals to the non-conference road win with 13 points on Tuesday. Brody Bauer and Adam Mattes each added 10 points apiece against the reigning two-time South Central Conference champions.
Albia (5-3) returns to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The Blue Demons will host Washington, currently the fifth-ranked team in Class 3A.
Grinnell 62, Centerville 30
CENTERVILLE — Calvin Jaworski led the Tigers with a game-high 23 points while Aaron Campbell added a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double against the Big Reds at Lakeview Gymnasium.
Centerville (1-8) returns from the holiday break hosting Fairfield on Monday, Jan. 3.