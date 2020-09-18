SULLY — The Pekin girls and boys cross-country teams both ran away with the team titles on Thursday at the Lynnville-Sully Invitational.
Four runners placed in the top 10 for the second-ranked (1A) Panther girls, leading to a 36-point win over Montezuma (28-66). The sixth-ranked Pekin boys placed three runners in the top 10, beating out Pella Christian by 26 points (46-72) at Diamond Trail Golf and Country Club.
Brady Millikin finished second in the boys race as the Pekin senior competed in a battle of top-five Class 1A runners. Southeast Warren senior Randy Jimenez, ranked third, won the race in 16 minutes while Millikin, ranked fourth, finished the race in 17:03.
Zack Wise finished fourth for the Panther boys in 17:41 while Isaac Gentry finished ninth in 18:33. Sigourney senior Mason Moore also cracked the top 10 at Lynnville-Sully, finishing the boys race in 18:27.
In the girls race, eighth-ranked sophomore Rylee Dunkin of Twin Cedars edged out Pekin junior Lily Fariss by five seconds in a time of 21:12. Lauren Steigleder and Lauren Derscheid came in sixth (21:58) and seventh (22:00), respectively, while Audrey Fariss added a ninth-place finish in 22:32 to aid the Panthers.
The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls finished seventh with 174 points. Abby Jager led the Rocket girls, placing 26th in 24:49.
The EBF boys scored 165 points, placing eighth overall. Sam Seddon placed 23rd to lead the Rockets in a time of 20:05.
The Moravia boys placed 10th with 263 points. Carson Brown edged out senior teammate Nick Alliss by seven seconds to place 49th.
Sigourney sophomore Georgia Atwood placed 62nd in the girls race in 30 minutes. Moravia senior Hanna Starr also finished in 30 minutes in the girls race, placing 67th.