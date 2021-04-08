PEKIN — Pekin picked up 11 wins, including a pair of victories by senior Brady Millikin and a 1-2 finish from Logan Kealey and Mason Juhl in the shot put on the way to claiming their home invitational team championship on Thursday.
Pekin scored 172 points, beating out Cardinal by 26. Griffin Greiner picked up two more wins for the Comets, taking the long jump with a leap of 20-1.5 and the high jump crossing the bar at a height of 5-10.
Millikin won the 800-meter run in 2:15 and the 3,200-meter run in 10:42. Zack Wise finished first for Pekin in the 1,600-meter run, crossing the finish line in 4:56.
Kealey edged Juhl by three feet for the shot put title, winning the competition for the Panthers reaching 43-8. Micheal Jones added a victory for the Panthers in the 110-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 17.69 seconds.
Pekin added wins in the 4x200 (3:57), 4x400 (3:57), 4x800 (9:31), shuttle hurdle (1:15), sprint medley (1:46) and distance medley (4:05) relay races. Konnor Sanders added a win in the 400-meter hurdles for Cardinal in 1:08.
Moulton-Udell finished fifth, scoring 16 points in the meet. Dawson Veldhuizen finished fourth for the Eagles in the high jump, reaching 5-4, while Braydin Shaffer tied Keota's Wyatt Sieren for fourth place in the 200-meter dash in 25.6 seconds.
Trojans place in top five at Demon Relays
WASHINGTON — Anna Dunlap dashed to victory in the 100 meters for the Fairfield High School girls, edging out Keokuk's Miracle Ailes in a time of 13.18 seconds as the Trojans finished fourth with 73 points at Washington's Demon Relays.
The Trojan boys also placed in the top five, scoring 69 points. Alex Forrest, Ben Boatright, Gavin VanVeen and Kaden Mickels picked up the win for Fairfield in the 4x800 relay in 8:54.86 while Forrest anchored the distance medley relay win for the Trojans in 4:02.08 with Dallen Rippey, Tate Richardson and Ryan Higgins.
Dunlap was also part of a winning run for the Fairfield girls in the 4x200 relay. Dunlap, Danielle Breen, Kelsey Pacha and Mallory Lyon won the half-mile race in 1:51.02.
Savages score distance, relay wins at Warhawk Relays
NEW SHARON — Mason Moore secured two more distance wins for the Sigourney boys track and field team on Thursday at North Mahaska's Warhawk Co-ed Relays. Moore beat out Pella Christian's Ryan Natelborg for the 1,600-meter title, winning the one-mile run in 4:58.86, before taking the 3,200 meters in 10:59.42 finishing first ahead of North Mahaska teammates Lane Harmon and Nate Sampson.
The Sigourney boys finished fourth with 82 points at the Warhawks Relays. The Sigourney girls placed fifth with 82 points, led by a pair of relay wins as Rylee Goldman, Amiya Smallwood, Carly Goodwin and Kaylee Weber took the 4x100 in 56.24 seconds while Smallwood and Goldman joined Mason Clarahan and Rain Barthelman in a shuttle hurdle relay win of 1:16.62.
BOYS GOLF
Albia wins home triangular
ALBIA — The Albia boys golf team picked up a triangular win in their first competition at home, posting a team score of 170 to beat out South Central Conference rival Clarke by 18 strokes. Moravia finished third with a team score of 270.
Albia heads to Davis County for a triangular against the Mustangs and Chariton on Monday. The Blue Demons host their own eight-team tournament on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Burlington 3, Fairfield 1
FAIRFIELD — Lilian Buie's early goal for the Trojans was countered by a hat trick from Kevyn Siefken, lifting Burlington to a Southeast Conference win on Thursday.
Fairfield (0-1, 0-1 Southeast) heads to Mount Pleasant on Monday.
Pella Christian 1, Centerville 0
PELLA — Joslyn Terpstra turned a Redette turnover into the only goal of the match late in the first half as Pella Christian goal keeper Lydia Zylstra secured the shutout win with a pair of key saves in the second half.
Centerville (1-1) heads to Ottumwa on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Fairfield 6, Burlington 1
BURLINGTON — Xavier Kapijimpanga's hat trick lifted the Trojans to a Southeast Conference win over the Grayhounds.
Kapijimpanga added two assists in the win. Carter Stark and Blake Jarmosco each found the back of the net for the Trojans while Kyle Schubick collected five sets minding the net.
Fairfield heads to the Solon Tournament on Saturday, facing Solon starting at 8:30 a.m. The Trojans will also face Albia and Ottumwa during the tournament.
Centerville 1, Pella Christian 0 (OT)
PELLA — Alejandro Alvarado fired a deep shot into the net for the lone goal of the match, lifting the Big Reds to a thrilling road win on Thursday.
Centerville (2-0) will head to Albia on Monday. The Blue Demons improved to 2-0 on the season, winning 2-1 over Knoxville on Thursday.