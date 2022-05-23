BLOOMFIELD — Six of the nine Davis County players that took the field defensively on Monday had the best seat in the house to a season-opening masterpiece tossed by junior pitcher Madeline Barker.
Aside from a throw from Macy Hill to Madison Dunlavy at first base to complete the first out of the night, Barker gave her teammates the night off defensively against Moulton-Udell. The Eagles went 0-15 against Barker with 15 strikeouts in five innings, leading the 10th-ranked (3A) Mustangs to a 10-0 win at the West Complex.
Barker also did her part at the plate, going 3-3 with a double while driving in three of Davis County's 10 runs. Sophia Young added two hits, including a double to open the game against M-U senior pitcher Addie Hunter eventually scoring on an RBI groundout by Rachel McFarland to score Davis County's first run of the season.
Davis County (1-0) hosts Knoxville to open South Central Conference play on Wednesday. Moulton-Udell (0-1) heads to Seymour for Bluegrass Conference action on Thursday.
No. 5 (4A) Fairfield 5, Van Buren County 0
FAIRFIELD — Peyton McCabe led the fifth-ranked Trojans with three hits, including the junior's first career home run, in a season-opening non-conference victory over the Warriors.
Coty Engle tossed a complete-game two-hit shutout for Fairfield, striking out 14 batters. Aly Campbell went the distance in the pitching circle for the Warriors, striking out six Trojans while allowing five runs on eight hits.
Van Buren County (0-1) opens Southeast Iowa Superconference south division play on Wednesday against fifth-ranked (3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame. Fairfield (1-0) heads to No. 14 (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont for a varsity doubleheader on Thursday.
No. 7 (1A) Sigourney 6, English Valleys 2
NORTH ENGLISH — Carly Goodwin opened her sophomore season in the pitching circle with a dominant performance, striking out 19 batters in a South Iowa Cedar League season-opening win for the seventh-ranked Savages.
Macy Fisch tripled as part of a three-hit effort for Sigourney, driving in a run. Ava Fisch added three hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Savages.
Sigourney (1-0, 1-0 SICL) heads to Iowa Valley on Wednesday.
No. 14 (3A) EBF 6, Clarke 1
OSCEOLA — Whitney Klyn and Rylee German each connected on two-run home runs during a decisive third inning of a pivotal South Central Conference season-opening contest between the 14th-ranked Rockets and Indians.
Megan Lobberecht added a solo home run, going 2-4 while scoring a pair of runs as EBF avenged last season's regional championship loss. Brooklyn Bettis allowed one run on one hit over seven innings in the pitching circle for the Rockets, striking out 10 batters while walking four.
EBF (1-0, 1-0 SCC) hosts fifth-ranked Fairfield on Thursday.
Cardinal 8, Danville 0
ELDON — Nicoa McClure doubled in one of Cardinal's five runs in the opening inning before shutting down the Bears in the pitching circle, tossing a four-hit complete-game shutout with nine strikeouts in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
McClure finished 3-3 at the plate while Kinsey Hissem added three hits, including a double, and scored twice. Caitlyn Weber went 2-4 at the top of the line-up for the Comets, driving in one run and scoring once for the Comets.
Cardinal (1-0, 1-0 SEI south) hosts Holy Trinity on Wednesday.
Mediapolis 18, Pekin 6
PEKIN — Anna Ford drove in four runs and scored three times at the top of the batting order for the Bullettes, answering a pair of first-inning runs by the Panthers with 17 runs over the next three frames in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division slugfest.
Hanna Wagenbach added three this, including a triple, while driving in two runs and scoring four times. Mackenna Bandy added three hits, three runs and two RBIs for Mediapolis while Payton Anderson went 3-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Pekin (0-1, 0-1 SEI north) hosts Wapello on Thursday.
PREP BASEBALL
Cardinal 5, Danville 0
ELDON — Landon Becker and Tristin Cloke combined to toss a one-hit shutout for the Comets in a season-opening Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win over the Bears on Monday.
Cloke also scored on an RBI single by Gavin Ware in the second inning as the Comets scored four times to put the game out of reach early. Becker allowed Danville's only hit in the first four innings on the mound, striking out five batters, while Cloke allowed just one base runner over three innings striking out four in relief.
Cardinal (1-0, 1-0 SEI north) heads to New London on Thursday.
Sigourney 23, English Valleys 0
NORTH ENGLISH — The Savages exploded with 13 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, putting away a South Iowa Cedar League win against the Bears.
Sigourney (2-0, 1-0 SICL) heads to Iowa Valley on Wednesday.
Mediapolis 5, Pekin 3
PEKIN — Koy Pollock's lead-off home run in the bottom of the sixth inning put the Panthers in position to secure a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win on Monday. Lance Ludens walked and scored after stealing two bases in the top of the seventh to tie the game before a two-out infield single by Grant Hilton put the Bulldogs on top.
Pekin (0-2, 0-1 SEI north) hosts Wapello on Thursday.
Burlington-Notre Dame 4, Van Buren County 2
KEOSAUQUA — Three straight hits top open the seventh inning put the Nikes on top for good in a Southeast Iowa Superconference win over the Warriors at the Ferguson Complex on Monday.
Owen Loeffler and Jackson Manning both scored in the bottom of the sixth as the Warriors rallied to tie the contest at 2-2. Owen Gulick put the Nikes on top with a tiebreaking RBI single to center in the seventh.
Van Buren County (1-2, 0-1 SEI south) hosts Fort Madison in non-conference action on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Waukee Northwest 7, Ottumwa 0
WAUKEE — Fabian Espinoza closed out a stellar sophomore season in goal for the Bulldogs by making nine saves against the Wolves in the Class 3A substate semifinals.
Agasi Torres scored two goals for Waukee Northwest, helping open a 4-0 halftime lead. Ottumwa was able to go the distance despite six different Wolves scoring at least one goal in the match in large part due to Espinoza, who finishes the season making 139 saves in 17 matches stopping almost 71 percent of the shots on goal.
Ottumwa finishes the season with an overall record of 5-12.
Burlington-Notre Dame 10, Albia 0
BURLINGTON — Cole Ward scored four goals on six shots for the Nikes while Gabe Zurita added a hat trick, moving Burlington-Notre Dame within one win of a trip to the Class 1A boys state soccer tournament.
Albia failed to test Burlington-Notre Dame goalkeeper Arya Nowroozi in 52 minutes of the postseason match. The Nikes finished with 24 shots, including 13 shots on net.
Albia finishes the boys soccer season with a record of 4-9.