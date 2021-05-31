PLEASANTVILLE — Brooklyn Bettis tossed her first complete-game shutout of the season in the first of two games on Saturday for the eighth-ranked (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont softball team. Bettis scattered six hits against Pleasantville and struck out nine batters in a 6-0 win that kicked off a doubleheader sweep for the Rockets, culminating with a 13-5 win in the second game.
Three straight hits opened a four-run rally in the opening game for EBF in the third inning. Lillie Hynick, Megan Lobberecht and Emma Lenox collected singles to load the bases before Sarah Schutt drew a run-scoring walk, giving the Rockets a 2-0 lead.
After Whitney Klyn's sacrifice fly to center put EBF up three, Faith Roberts drove in a run by reaching on an error. Taylor Kerby's sacrifice fly completed the rally, giving EBF a 5-0 lead in game one.
Roberts, who had an RBI single to open the scoring in the doubleheader for the Rockets, added four hits in game two. Megan Lobberecht added a two-run home run in the third inning of the second game, helping EBF rally from an early 4-1 deficit as the Rockets clinched the sweep by scoring eight runs in the sixth, including two hits from Roberts with a three-run homer giving EBF a 13-4 lead.
The eighth-ranked Rockets improved to 3-0 with the doubleheader sweep. EBF heads to third-ranked (4A) Fairfield on Tuesday for a varsity doubleheader that was originally rained out this past Thursday.
Moulton-Udell 4, Diagonal 1
DIAGONAL — Jessica King tripled in a run and scored on a steal of home during a three-run rally in the fifth that helped the Eagles close out the first win of the season.
Adriana Howard added two hits and scored a run for the Eagles while earning the win in the pitching circle. Howard shut out Diagonal over the first six innings and recorded her 11th strikeout to close out the game after allowing a run on two hits in the seventh.
M-U (1-2, 1-2 Bluegrass) hosts Lamoni on Tuesday.
Winfield-Mount Union 1, Pekin 0
PEKIN — Emma Haines drove in Kayreanna Sharar in the second inning with what proved to be the only run of a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division clash between the Wolves and Panthers.
Madie Anderson struck out 14 batters for W-MU, tossing a complete-game shutout allowing just one hit and one walk, both to Emi Zook. Brooke Miller allowed just one run on eight hits in the pitching circle for Pekin with three strikeouts and one walk over seven innings.
Pekin (0-2, 0-1 SEI north) heads to Columbus on Tuesday.
PREP BASEBALL
Moravia 11, Melcher-Dallas 1
MELCHER — Matthew Seals helped his own cause, becoming the first Moravia pitcher to record a win this season while driving in three runs on two hits at the plate for the Mohawks in a Bluegrass Conference road win over the Saints.
Seals and Landon Leffler combined to throw a six-inning no-hitter for Moravia. Seals allowed five walks in four innings while striking out seven batters while Leffler worked around an error and a unearned run over the final two innings.
Moravia (1-2, 1-2 Bluegrass) hosts Twin Cedars on Tuesday.
Pekin 10, Winfield-Mount Union 0
PEKIN — Brady Latcham pitched a five-inning no-hitter, allowing just two baserunners while striking out eight batters in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win for the Panthers.
Latcham also produced Pekin's first home run of the season, driving in two runs as the Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead after just one inning. Brady Millikin had two hits and scored three runs, driving in one from the top of the batting order.
Pekin (2-0, 1-0 SEI north) heads to Columbus on Tuesday.
Ankeny Christian 15, Moulton-Udell 0
URBANDALE — Nine runs in the very first inning set the tone for the night as Ankeny Christian cruised to a four-inning Bluegrass Conference win at Northview Park.
Ethan Jacobs collected two hits and drove in two runs for Ankeny Christian. Cale Leever tripled and scored as part of a two-hit effort, matching Moulton-Udell's team total of hits collected in the loss.
M-U (0-2, 0-2 Bluegrass) hosts Lamoni on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fairfield 1, Oskaloosa 0
OSKALOOSA — Trisha Westphal came up huge in the net for the Trojans, stopping 15 shots in the Class 2A regional tournament opener allowing Fairfield to advance in postseason play.
Erica Bochmann scored the only goal of the match, putting home a shot set up by Clare Else off a rebound in the first half. Oskaloosa could not answer despite a 30-5 advantage in total shots.
Fairfield (3-11) heads to Clear Creek-Amana on Wednesday for the Class 2A regional semifinals.
Indianola 5, Ottumwa 0
INDIANOLA — Megan Howard scored a pair of goals for the Indians, including the first goal 15 seconds into the Class 3A regional postseason match to end Ottumwa's season.
The Bulldogs close out the season with a record of 3-13.