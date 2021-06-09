SIGOURNEY — Cade Striegle followed an lead-off single by Cade Molyneux in the fifth inning with a tiebreaking RBI double, bringing in the first of nine straight runs over the final two innings for the Savages in a non-conference 12-3 win over North Tama.
Striegle scored on an RBI groundout by Bo Schmidt later in the fifth. Evan Dawson drew a two-out walk off Aaron Snider and stole two bases before coming home on an RBI single by Jake Moore, giving Sigourney a 6-3 lead.
Molyneux would drive in two runs of his own in the sixth, doubling in Levi Crawford and Josh Mohr as the Savages scored six runs in the inning. Schmidt doubled in Streigle for Sigourney (6-1) before Dawson again walked, added a third stolen base in two innings and scored 12th and final run for the Savages.
EBF 9, PCM 0
EDDYVILLE — Braxton Malloy pitched a complete-game, two-hit shutout for the Rockets, allowing just two walks while striking out three batters in a non-conference win at Ron Welsch Field.
Blair Francis collected a pair of hits and scored a pair of runs. Jared McCrea went 2-4 at the plate, driving in a run and scoring once, while Devin Jager added a single, scored two runs and drove in two more as the Rockets (7-1) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning.
Albia 5, Lynnville-Sully 1
SULLY — Nate Wynn's bases-clearing double in the fourth inning broke open a non-conference contest, lifting the Blue Demons to a road win over the Hawks.
Eli Smith broke the scoreless tie with a run-scoring single ahead of Wynn's double. Jaden Hugen scored twice for Albia (5-4) and closed out Lynnville-Sully on the mound, allowing just one run on three hits and one hit batter over the final 3 1/3 innings.
Moravia 11, Murray 1
MORAVIA — The Mohawks stayed ahead after opening a three-run lead in the very first inning for the second straight night.
Moravia answered a single and a run by Wyatt Gannon in the second inning, scoring six times in the bottom of the third to put the Bluegrass Conference win away.
Moravia (5-3, 5-2 Bluegrass) heads to Orient-Macksburg on Thursday.
Central Lee 4, Cardinal 3
DONNELLSON — Corbin Pohren and Dylan Stuecker stymied the Comets over six scoreless innings, allowing the Hawks to rally from a three-run deficit to secure a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
Blaine Bryant doubled for Cardinal (5-2, 2-1 SEI south) and collected two hits in the contest. Central Lee rallied for the lead in the fifth off relief pitcher Chance Randolph, scoring the tying run on a balk with two outs before an error at second allowed Alex Sandoval to score the go-ahead run for the Hawks.
Williamsburg 11, Fairfield 1
WILLIAMSBURG — Brody Angstead, Brad Smithburg and Wyatt Baker all singled for the Trojans, collecting all three hits against the Raiders.
Connor Lyons scored Fairfield's only run, crossing home plate in the third inning to pull the Trojans (4-6) within 2-1. Williamsburg answered back in the bottom of the third, scoring six times to break the game open.
Fairfield returns to Southeast Conference play on Thursday. The Trojans host a varsity doubleheader against Fort Madison starting at 5:30 p.m.
Louisa-Muscatine 12, Pekin 1
LETTS — Jared Woerly homered as part of a two-hit night at the plate, scoring twice and driving in four runs while limiting the Panthers to just one run on four hits over five innings in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division contest.
Bryan Runnells went 2-3 at the plate for Louisa-Muscatine with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Micheal Danz added two hits, including a double, and led the Falcons by scoring three runs as Pekin (5-3, 3-2 SEI north) faces a must-win contest with Mediapolis on Thursday in their pursuit of a successful conference championship defense.
Mormon Trail 11, Moulton-Udell 1
GARDEN GROVE — Brian Anders crossed home plate on an RBI groundout by Mason Hackathorn in the fifth, snapping a streak of 26 consecutive scoreless innings for the Eagles in a Bluegrass Conference loss.
Hackathron singled to right and reached third after back-to-back walks in the opening inning drawn by Hunter Hansen and Parker Johnson, loading the bases with only one out. Hackathorn was caught making a dash for home after being picked off third base following a strike out of Hunter Spring, extending the scoreless streak for M-U (0-6, 0-6 Bluegrass) to 23 straight innings.