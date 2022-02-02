Senior teammates Landon Becker, Dawson Lewis and Griffin Greiner helped continue a late-season push for the Cardinal boys basketball team on Tuesday night.
The Comet trio combined to score 59 points in a 72-54 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over West Burlington. Becker led all scorers with 22 points as Cardinal pulled away in the fourth quarter, scoring 26 points answer a charge by the Falcons in the third quarter, cutting a 14-point halftime lead for the Comets down to 46-40.
Lewis added 21 points in the win while Greiner, just four days removed from scoring his 1,000th career point, added 16 on Tuesday. Brady Martin led West Burlington with 14 points while Austin Applegate scored 10 for the Falcons.
Cardinal (13-6, 8-5 SEI south) hosts Danville on Thursday before heading to WACO on Saturday to face Pekin in the SEISC Shootout.
Davis County 56, Chariton 48
Dalton Reeves scored 21 points to lead the Mustangs past the upset-minded Chargers, who fell short of securing their first win of the season.
Carson Maeder added 15 points and pulled in seven rebounds. Mason Smith led all scorers with 23 points for Chariton, helping spark a 9-0 run to close out the third quarter that cut Davis County's lead to 37-34.
Davis County (9-11, 5-7 SCC) wraps up the regular season at Keota next Tuesday night.
Sigourney 66, Tri-County 17
Levi Crawford, one week removed from achieving 100 career made 3-pointers, led a balanced attack for the Savages with 15 points in a commanding South Iowa Cedar League win on Tuesday.
Bo Schmidt added 12 points against the Trojans as several Sigourney players were able to contribute to the team's fourth straight win.
Sigourney (12-7, 9-6 SICL) wraps up league play against North Mahaska on Thursday night.
Knoxville 69, Albia 65
Landen Norris led a fourth-quarter rally for the Panthers, scoring a team-leading 18 points as Knoxville outscored the Blue Demons 25-16 over the final eight minutes to earn a tough South Central Conference road win.
Albia (8-10, 7-4 SCC) wraps up conference play at home on Friday against Chariton.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Albia 45, Knoxville 29
The Lady Dees limited the Panthers to just 11 made field goals and a 24-percent shooting night, gradually pulling away to secure the first win of the season in South Central Conference play and the first win since a season-opening 35-31 victory over Sigourney back on Nov. 23.
Albia (2-15, 1-10 SCC) hosts Chariton on Friday in the conference finale for both teams.
Davis County 56, Chariton 43
Macy Hill led the Mustangs with 17 points and seven rebounds on Tuesday in a Senior Night win over the Chargers to wrap up South Central Conference action.
Sophia Young added 13 points, hitting six of seven field goal attempts, while dishing out a game-high seven assists. Hill, Sydney Henderson, Briley Lough and Isabelle Settles all started the contest as seniors honored during their final regular-season home game.
Davis County (13-8, 5-7 SCC) opens Class 3A regional tournament play on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Sigourney 51, Tri-County 24
Carly Goodwin led all scorers with 21 points while adding four steals on defense, helping the Savages dominate a South Iowa Cedar League contest against the Trojans.
Sigourney (11-9, 8-7 SICL) will wrap up league play on Thursday hosting eighth-ranked (1A) North Mahaska.
West Burlington 57, Cardinal 33
Kinsey Hissem led the Comets with 10 points in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division loss to the Falcons.
Abbey Bench led all scorers with 18 points, hitting 12 of 14 free throw attempts for West Burlington. McKenna Marlow added 12 points for the Falcons while Taryn Havener scored 11, helping West Burlington jump out to a 19-5 lead.
Cardinal (4-16, 2-13 SEI south) hosts Danville on Thursday before heading to Lone Tree on Friday to face Columbus in the SEISC shootout.