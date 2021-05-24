SIGOURNEY — In what proved to be an area clash of top-five state softball hopefuls, third-ranked (4A) Fairfield scored late runs in the sixth and seventh innings of game one to earn a 6-4 road win over No. 5 (1A) Sigourney on Monday night before breaking out with 18 more hits in game two, leading to 17 more runs in a wild 17-7 victory to complete the sweep.
Hannah Simpson doubled twice in game two, going 3-5 while driving in four runs and scoring three times for the Trojans. Coty Engle added three hits, drove in three runs and scored twice batting from the top of the Fairfield line-up.
Engle picked up the win in the pitching circle during a season-opening match-up with highly-touted Sigourney ace hurler Carly Goodwin. Both pitchers struggled with their command at times in the first game of the season, resulting in 13 walks drawn by the two teams in the opener.
Emersyn Manley doubled and drove in two runs as part of a three-hit opening game for Fairfield (2-0), countering Sigourney (0-2) despite a game-tying two-run homer to left by Jo Moore in the fourth and a game-tying two-run single in the fifth by Goodwin.
Peyton McCabe snapped the opening-game tie for good in the sixth, bringing in Brynley Allison with an RBI groundout before Bailey Hird added to the lead in the seventh with an RBI single to center. Danielle and Delaney Breen combined to drive in three of Fairfield's four runs in the first inning of game two as the Trojans led from start to finish in the nightcap.
Goodwin had two hits and drove in two runs for Sigourney in game two, helping cut Fairfield's lead to 10-6 after five. Run-scoring hits by Allison, Engle, Simpson and McCabe over the final two innings helped Fairfield clinch the season-opening sweep.
Fairfield host another state tournament hopeful, eighth-ranked (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, on Thursday in a home-opening varsity doubleheader for the Trojans starting at 5:30 p.m. Sigourney opens South Iowa Cedar League play on Wednesday hosting Iowa Valley at 6 p.m.
Winfield-Mount Union 3, Cardinal 0
WINFIELD — Madie Anderson struck out 19 Comet batters, pitching a one-hit complete-game shut out for the Wolves in the SEISC cross-over win on opening night of the high school softball season.
Three hits, including two bunt singles, helped W-MU open the scoring in the second with a pair of runs. Ava Ferrel walked Kayreanna Sharar with the bases loaded, bringing in the first run for the Wolves, before a two-out RBI single to left by Anna Anderson opened a 2-0 lead for W-MU.
Madie Anderson added to W-MU's lead in the fifth with an RBI doubles to center, scoring Emma Haines. Brinlee Ostrander singled to left with one out in the seventh, preventing Anderson from pitching a perfect game.
Cardinal (0-1) hosts New London on Thursday in the home opener for the Comets.
PREP BASEBALL
Cardinal 15, Winfield-Mount Union 0
WINFIELD — Blaine Bryant and Dawson Lewis connected on back-to-back run-scoring doubles to kick off a huge opening inning for the Comet hitters. Drake Durflinger added a two-run double to left in his first varsity plate appearance as Cardinal jumped out to a 10-0 lead after just half-an-inning against the Wolves.
Beau LaRue added a two-run double later in the first, giving Josh Courtney all the run-support he would need for the Comets. The opening-game pitcher struck out six batters over three no-hit innings.
Bryant scored three times while going 2-3 at the plate for Cardinal. Lewis tripled in Bryant in the third inning ahead of a run-scoring single by Durflinger and a two-run double to left by Kaleb Figueroa to clinch the win.
Cardinal (1-0) hosts New London in an early-season clash of Southeast Iowa Superconference south division hopefuls on Wednesday.
PREP SOCCER
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5, Ottumwa 0
CEDAR RAPIDS — Ben Joens scored twice and assisted on a third goal for the Cougars, bringing the 2021 high school boys soccer season to a close for the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa challenged Kennedy goal keeper Tyler Miers twice in the Class 3A regional opener. The Bulldogs close out the first season under the guidance of head coach Andy Maw with an overall record of 3-13.
Pella 4, Fairfield 0
PELLA — The Dutch are now a win away from securing a spot in the state tournament after downing Fairfield on Monday night.
This was the second time Pella and Fairfield met this season and the Dutch would avenge their loss behind high energy and limiting Fairifeld’s talented striker Xavier Kapijimpanga, who came into the game with 26 goals on the season.
Pella jumped out the early lead with three goals in the opening 30 minutes. Levi Van Dusseldorp struck first followed by Preston Rowe setting up a Logan Solomon score with Isaac Semini pushing the lead to 3-0 at the break.
Ike Held added one more Dutch goal for good measure in the 56th minute. The Trojans had a few decent looks on goal but it was a solid night from the Pella defense and keeper Mason Holland, who grabbed six saves on his way to the shutout.
No. 4 Pella (14-4) will host No. 9 Fort Madison (16-1) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the substate final. Fairfield ends the season with a record of 10-5.
Mid-Prairie 1, Albia 0 (3-2 on PKs)
ALBIA — Owen Trimpe converted in the fifth and final round of penalty kicks on Tuesday, lifting the 15th-ranked Golden Hawks to a thrilling Class 1A regional semifinal win over the eighth-ranked Blue Demons after the teams played 100 scoreless minutes.
Mid-Prairie (11-4) heads to fourth-ranked West Liberty on Wednesday seeking to qualify for the Iowa High School Boys State Soccer Tournament. Albia ends another winning season for the program with a final overall record of 11-4.