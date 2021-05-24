SIGOURNEY — In what proved to be an area clash of top-five state softball hopefuls, third-ranked (4A) Fairfield scored late runs in the sixth and seventh innings of game one to earn a 6-4 road win over No. 5 (1A) Sigourney on Monday night before breaking out with 18 more hits in game two, leading to 17 more runs in a wild 17-7 victory to complete the sweep.
Hannah Simpson doubled twice in game two, going 3-5 while driving in four runs and scoring three times for the Trojans. Coty Engle added three hits, drove in three runs and scored twice batting from the top of the Fairfield line-up.
Engle picked up the win in the pitching circle during a season-opening match-up with highly-touted Sigourney ace hurler Carly Goodwin. Both pitchers struggled with their command at times in the first game of the season, resulting in 13 walks drawn by the two teams in the opener.
Emersyn Manley doubled and drove in two runs as part of a three-hit opening game for Fairfield (2-0), countering Sigourney (0-2) despite a game-tying two-run homer to left by Jo Moore in the fourth and a game-tying two-run single in the fifth by Goodwin.
Peyton McCabe snapped the opening-game tie for good in the sixth, bringing in Brynley Allison with an RBI groundout before Bailey Hird added to the lead in the seventh with an RBI single to center. Danielle and Delaney Breen combined to drive in three of Fairfield's four runs in the first inning of game two as the Trojans led from start to finish in the nightcap.
Goodwin had two hits and drove in two runs for Sigourney in game two, helping cut Fairfield's lead to 10-6 after five. Run-scoring hits by Allison, Engle, Simpson and McCabe over the final two innings helped Fairfield clinch the season-opening sweep.
Fairfield host another state tournament hopeful, eighth-ranked (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, on Thursday in a home-opening varsity doubleheader for the Trojans starting at 5:30 p.m. Sigourney opens South Iowa Cedar League play on Wednesday hosting Iowa Valley at 6 p.m.
Van Buren County 8, Columbus 0
COLUMBUS — Chelsey Huff tossed a season-opening two-hit shutout in the pitching circle, striking out 13 batters in a season-opening road win for the Warriors.
Ally Campbell led Van Buren County at the plate, going 3-4 with one of the four doubles hit in the game by the Warriors while scoring twice and driving in one run. Annabell Cormier added a double and three hits, driving in two runs and scoring once as a five-run rally in the third put the game out of reach.
Van Buren County (1-0) opens south division play in the Southeast Iowa Superconference at fourth-ranked (3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame on Wednesday.
Winfield-Mount Union 3, Cardinal 0
WINFIELD — Madie Anderson struck out 19 Comet batters, pitching a one-hit complete-game shut out for the Wolves in the SEISC cross-over win on opening night of the high school softball season.
Three hits, including two bunt singles, helped W-MU open the scoring in the second with a pair of runs. Ava Ferrel walked Kayreanna Sharar with the bases loaded, bringing in the first run for the Wolves, before a two-out RBI single to left by Anna Anderson opened a 2-0 lead for W-MU.
Madie Anderson added to W-MU's lead in the fifth with an RBI doubles to center, scoring Emma Haines. Brinlee Ostrander singled to left with one out in the seventh, preventing Anderson from pitching a perfect game.
Cardinal (0-1) hosts New London on Thursday in the home opener for the Comets.
PREP BASEBALL
Cardinal 15, Winfield-Mount Union 0
WINFIELD — Blaine Bryant and Dawson Lewis connected on back-to-back run-scoring doubles to kick off a huge opening inning for the Comet hitters. Drake Durflinger added a two-run double to left in his first varsity plate appearance as Cardinal jumped out to a 10-0 lead after just half-an-inning against the Wolves.
Beau LaRue added a two-run double later in the first, giving Josh Courtney all the run-support he would need for the Comets. The opening-game pitcher struck out six batters over three no-hit innings.
Bryant scored three times while going 2-3 at the plate for Cardinal. Lewis tripled in Bryant in the third inning ahead of a run-scoring single by Durflinger and a two-run double to left by Kaleb Figueroa to clinch the win.
Cardinal (1-0) hosts New London in an early-season clash of Southeast Iowa Superconference south division hopefuls on Wednesday.