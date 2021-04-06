FAIRFIELD — Anna Dunlap and Kelsey Pacha posted two of the fastest times in the history of the Fairfield girls track and field program, highlighting a winning night for the Trojans in the Fairfield Relays.
Dunlap posted the school record in the 100-meter hurdles, winning the race in 15.92 seconds. Pacha posted the third-fastest time in the race, finishing second to Dunlap after crossing the finish line in 16.45 seconds.
Maddie Jones and Addison Ferrel added a 1-2 finish in the 800-meter run for Fairfield with Jones winning the race in 2:36.77. Carley Seeley added a distance win for the Trojans in the 3,000-meter run, beating Fort Madison freshman Paetyn Wiegand by almost 19 seconds in a time of 12:18.27.
Fairfield picked up four relay wins, finishing first in the 4x200 (1:57.18), the 4x800 (11:11.12), the shuttle hurdle (1:13.9) and the sprint medley (1:56.35) relay races. The Trojans scored 114 points, beating out Oskaloosa by 11.
Rockets finish second at Lynnville-Sully Relays
SULLY — Brooke Shafer picked up three individual wins, including a pair of victories on the track, before anchoring the Rockets to a first-place finish in the 4x400 relay that nearly lifted EBF to a team title. The Rockets ultimately finished two points shy of Lynnville-Sully in the Hawks' home Co-Ed Relays with 157 points.
Aliya Wagamon led off the 4x400 relay for the Rockets, which won the race in the 4:30.4. Wagamon was also a part of EBF's winning 4x200 relay run of 1:59.27 after finishing first in the high jump, leaping over the bar at a height of four feet and 10 inches.
Shafer scored a win in the long jump, reaching 15 feet and two inches, while finishing first in both the 100 (17.71) and 400 (1:13.25) hurdle races. Lizzy Van Utrecht added a victory in the 400-meter dash for EBF, finishing the quarter-mile race in 1:03.48.
The Sigourney girls scored 63 points, finishing sixth in the Lynnville-Sully Relays, led by a runner-up finish from Kaylee Weber in the shot put with a throw of 33-7. The Sigourney boys also finished sixth in team points, scoring 76.
Mason Moore scoring wins for the Savages in both the 1,600 (4:58.44) and 3,200 (11:06.01) meter runs. Gavin Sereg added a victory for the Sigourney boys in the high jump, reaching 5-10.
VBC girls finish fourth at WACO Relays
WAYLAND — Isabel Manning and Faith Neeley posted a 1-2 finish for Van Buren County in the 800-meter run with Manning winning the half-mile race in 2:36, helping the Warrior girls finish fourth with 85 total points in the WACO Relays.
Ella Jirak added a victory for the Warriors in the high jump, crossing the bar at four feet and eight inches. Van Buren County also scored a pair of relay wins, taking the distance medley in 4:55.61 and the 4x800 relay in 11:30.36.
BOYS GOLF
Blue Demons win season-opening quad
SULLY — The Albia boys golf team opened the season by finishing first in a quadrangular meet hosted by Lynnville-Sully.
The Blue Demons posted a season-opening team total of 170, beating out PCM by eight strokes at the Diamond Trail Golf Club. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont finished fourth in the quadrangular, posting a total of 225.
Albia (3-0) will look to topple two more South Central Conference rivals on Monday at the Bloomfield Country Club on Monday, golfing in a triangular with Chariton and Davis County. EBF (0-3) will face the Blue Demons again the following Tuesday competing at the Albia Invitational starting at 1:30 p.m.
Trojans topple Keokuk, Fort Madison
FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield boys golf team opened the season winning a Southeast Conference triangular at home.
The Trojans posted a season-opening score of 164, led by meet medalist Max Weaton's round of 37 that included one birdie and five pars. Keokuk finished second in the triangular with a team score of 198 while Fort Madison finished third, posting a 218.
Sam Weaton made four pars for Fairfield, finishing with a 40. Evan Haines shot 43, edging out Trojan teammate Jeremy Crile by a single shot.
Fairfield (2-0, 2-0 Southeast) will take part in the Albia Invitational on Tuesday.
Keota edges Sigourney at Colfax-Mingo
COLFAX — Luke Hammen's runner-up round of 43 helped lift Keota past Sigourney for a triangular win at Colfax-Mingo. The Savages opened the season posting a team score of 192, five shots behind Keota for first place and 25 shots ahead of the hosting Tigerhawks.
Sigourney (1-1) hosts HLV and English Valleys a South Iowa Cedar League triangular on Monday. Action at the Sigourney Golf and Country Club at 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Redettes win home quad
CENTERVILLE — Emma Zintz edged Centerville teammate Brynn Bailey by two shots for the medalist honors as the Redettes rolled to another winning day on their home course.
Centerville posted a round of 200, improving by 20 shots from the team's season-opening quadrangular held on the same Appanoose Country Club course seven days earlier. Davis County finished second in the quadrangular, edging Wayne by a single stroke with a team score of 230 led by Ella Porter's round of 51.
Moravia finished fourth with a team score of 243. Reagan Dowdy led the Mohawks with a round of 56.
Centerville (4-0, 2-0 SCC) will host their own eight-team tournament on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Davis County (2-1, 0-1 SCC) and Moravia (0-3) will be a part of the tournament.
Lady Dees open season at Chariton
CHARITON — Ella Zaputil battled for top individual honors in the season-opening triangular meet for the Albia girls golf team at Chariton. Zaputil posted a 56 against the Chargers and Oskaloosa, ultimately finishing second individually falling just one shot short of Chariton senior Tenley Williams for meet medalist honors.
Albia finished the triangular with a team score of 290. Emma Bradley added a round of 69 for the Lady Dees while Lucy Hassinen edged teammate Elianna Pedersen by a shot for Albia's third-best score with a round of 77.
Chariton won the triangular with a team score of 256. Oskaloosa did not have enough individuals to post a team score.
Albia (0-1, 0-1 SCC) will compete at Honey Creek Resort on Thursday, Apr. 15. The Lady Dees will golf against Moravia, Knoxville and Lamoni.
Fairfield finishes third at home
FAIRFIELD — Viola Welsh led the Fairfield girls golf team in a season-opening home triangular against Southeast Conference rivals Mount Pleasant and Keokuk, posting a round of 47 to share runner-up honors with Keokuk junior Natalie Ames as the Trojans opened the season with a team score of 222.
Mount Pleasant won the triangular with a team score of 196, led by meet medalist Elli Liechty's round of 41. Keokuk finished second with a score of 212.
Mya Twohill finished fourth individually in the triangular, posting Fairfield's second-best score of 48. Maggie Rayburn (61), Macy Rayburn (66), Kate Pettit (67) and Sara Kretz (69) rounded out the day for the Trojans.
Fairfield (0-2, 0-2 Southeast) will compete in Centerville's tournament on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Pella Christian 10, Centerville 1
PELLA — The Pella Christian girls tennis team picked up their second consecutive 10-1 win in as many days on Tuesday when they downed Centerville.
Pella Christian’s lone loss on the day came in the No. 1 spot with Megan Kramer losing a hard-fought match 8-5 to Centerville’s Jessica King.
Centerville (1-1, 1-0 SCC) will head to Fairfield on Monday to face Maharishi School at 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield Maharishi 9, Burlington-Notre Dame 0
FAIRFIELD — The Pioneers dropped just six games in the top four singles matches, including an 8-0 sweep by Ishita Mukadam, on the way to a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
Maharishi added two tough wins in doubles play. Lily Fenton joined Mukadam in winning the top doubles match, 8-6, to help clinch the sweep.
Maharishi (1-0, 1-0 SEI south) hosts Centerville on Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
Burlington 6, Fairfield 3
BURLINGTON — Jeremy Goodale and Garrett Flanagan each secured wins in singles play for the Trojans during a Southeast Conference dual with the Grayhounds. Brecken Courtright and Tristan Paton added a win in doubles play for Fairfield, competing in the No. 2 doubles match.
Fairfield (0-2, 0-2 Southeast) hosts duals against Mount Pleasant and Ottumwa on Monday starting at 3:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Centerville 5, Grand View Christian 2
DES MOINES — Connor Stephens scored a pair of goals while Alejandro Alvarado added a pair of assists, lifting the Big Reds to a season-opening road win over the Thunder.
Kelle Johnson scored a goal and added an assist as Centerville put away the match, scoring three goals in the second half. Trayton Smith and Ryan Sinnott each added a goal for the Big Reds, who complete a doubleheader sweep after the Centerville girls 2-1 win in the opening match.
Centerville (1-0) will be back in action on Monday. The Big Reds will head to Albia while the Redettes will compete at Ottumwa.