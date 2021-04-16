EDDYVILLE – Anna Dunlap and Kelsey Pacha produced the two fastest 100-meter hurdle runs in the history of the Fairfield High School girls' track and field program on Thursday, clinching trips to the Drake Relays at the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Rocket Relays.
Dunlap and Pacha also helped the Trojans clinch a place in the 4x100 relay race at Drake, finishing first in the Rocket Relays along with Kiya Robertson and Danielle Breen. The Fairfield teammates produced a season-best time of 51.81 seconds, qualifying with the 35th-best time in the state.
Fairfield finished second in the Rocket Relays with 146 points. North Polk edged out the Trojans for the team title by six, overtaking Fairfield with a win in the 4x400 relay finale.
Dunlap picked up wins in both the 100-meter dash in 13.01 seconds and produced the ninth-fastest time in the state on Thursday in the 100-meter hurdles. The Trojan junior broke the school record in the race by crossing the finish line in 15.67 seconds while Pacha posted the second-fastest time in school history, finishing second in the race in 15.8 seconds, the 12th-overall fastest time in the race.
Carley Seeley earned a win for Fairfield on Thursday in the Rocket Relays, finishing first in the 3,000-meter run in 12:09.4. Anna Westphal edged teammate Tisha Brinkschroeder by almost five feet, winning the discus throw reaching 86 feet and three inches for the Trojans while Pacha edged Breen for the long jump title, reaching 16 feet and 7.5 inches.
EBF finished fourth in their home meet with 77 points. Brooke Shafer picked up the win for the Rockets in the 400-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 1:10.24.
Mustangs edge Panthers at Jerry Horton Relays
PEKIN – Davis County played spoiler on Thursday at Davis Eidahl Track, edging out Pekin in battle of top area girls track programs at the Jerry Horton Relays. The Mustangs finished with 185 points, beating out the Panthers by 17.
Davis County picked up wins in the 200-meter dash as Cadan VanLaningham finished first in 27.14 seconds, edging Pekin senior Sophie Wittrock by less than a second. Charley Barnhart earned a win for the Mustangs in 800-meter run, also edging a Pekin runner by less than a second beating Lauren Derscheid with a half-mile time of 2:35.87.
Stephyn Wilfawn picked up a win for Davis County in the 100-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 17.61 seconds. Kallie Greiner earned a win for the Mustangs in the 400-meter hurdles, finishing first in 1:16.09.
In the field, Briley Lough won the high jump for Davis County crossing the bar at 4-8. Greiner added a second win for the Mustangs in the long jump, reaching 15-11.
Davis County secured relays wins in the 4x100 (55.05) and the 4x200 (1:53.26). Pekin picked up relay wins in the distance medley (4:43.54), the sprint medley (1:56.84), the shuttle hurdle (1:19.61), the 4x800 (10:42.83) and the 4x400 (4:24.22) while Drake Relays qualifiers Kerrigan Pope clinched her trip to Des Moines in the discus with a winning toss of 118 feet and two inches while also picked up the victory in the shot put in 36 feet and nine inches.
Lauren Steigleder secured a pair of wins for Pekin in the 1,500 meters, beating out Davis County teammates Tatum Turner and Makayla Bachman in 5:28.81 while taking the 3,000-meter run in 12:15.9, edging Bachman and Mustang teammate Karston Nebel.
Albia finished third with 66 points, led by a runner-up finish in the 400-meter hurdles from Avery Major in 1:16.49. Emma Becker picked up a win for Cardinal in the 100-meter dash, edging VanLaningham by a tenth-of-a-second crossing the finish line in 13.93 to lead the Comets to a fifth-place finish with 52 points.
Area athletes shine at Denny White Relays
MOUNT PLEASANT – Less than 24 hours before the cutoff to qualify for the 2021 Drake Relays, many area track and field athletes made one last effort to clinch a trip to Des Moines at the Denny White Relays.
The Pekin boys, coming off a runner-up finish on Tuesday at the Fairfield Trojan Relays, finished third in Class B with 71 points. Brady Millikin won the 1,600-meter run for the Panthers, crossing the finish line in 4:35.94 while Zack Wise, Sven Dahlstrom, Deklan Hampton and Jaedon Wolver brought home the 4x800 win for Pekin in 9:03.62. Neither time was fast enough to qualify for Drake.
Griffin Greiner, a high jump contender for Drake entering Thursday right on the cut line with a high mark of 6-2, won the long jump title for the Comets in Class B reaching 20 feet and four inches. The Comets scored 52 points, finishing eighth as a team.
Van Buren County tied Winfield-Mount Union for sixth place in Class B as both teams scored 56 points. Lane Davis secured a win for the Warrior boys in the 110 high hurdles, crossing the finish line in 16.62 seconds while Tyler Stoltz won the Class B boys high jump crossing the bar at five feet and 10 inches.
Centerville finished 14th among Class B boys with eight points. Brady Clark finished second for the Big Reds in the discus, reaching 145 feet and three inches with his top throw.
The Fairfield boys, coming off their home win earlier in the week, finished seventh in the large-school Class A division with 39 points. The Trojans picked up their own 4x800 relay win as Gavin VanVeen, Alex Forrest, Kaden Mickels and Kevin Kretz produced a time of 8:45.04, not quite fast enough to make it to Drake.
The co-ed meet also saw the Van Buren County girls finish fourth in Class B's female division with 76 points. The Warriors were consistently solid in the relays, finishing second in the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 races.
Ysabella Berja won the girls Class B long jump with a leap of 14-9.25 for Centerville, helping the Redettes finish fifth in total points with 63. Allison Casteel finished second in the 100-meter hurdles for Centerville in 16.22 seconds, lowering her previous season-best time of 16.26 that had Casteel in range to qualify for the Drake Relays.
Barthelman, Weber score wins for Sigourney at Lisbon
LISBON – Kaylee Weber edged out West Branch's Allie Laschanzky by less than half a foot in the shot put, reaching 32 feet and six inches for Sigourney as one of two wins secured by the Savages at the Lisbon Relays.
Rain Barthelman scored a win on the track for the Savages, who finished sixth with 62 points at Lisbon's first home meet. Barthelman crossed the finish line first in the 400-meter hurdles, posting a winning time of 1:17.35.
The Sigourney boys scored 48 points, beating out Springville and West Branch by six for seventh place. Mason Moore finished second in both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs while Gavin Sereg took second in the high jump, crossing the bar at a height of 5-10.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield 9, Keokuk 0
FAIRFIELD – Tess Paton, Abby Schaefer and Sydney Wells scored 8-1 wins in singles play for the third-ranked (1A) Trojan tennis team while Olivia Jones added an 8-0 sweep in the No. 6 match of a Southeast Conference dual.
Nellie Higdon pulled out the closest singles match, winning 8-6 over Jasmine Saunders in the No. 2 battle. Higdon and Lauren Kraemer added an 8-0 sweep in the No. 2 doubles match as the Trojans (6-0, 4-0 Southeast) dropped just five of the 29 games played in the closing three doubles matches.