MARENGO — All-state area athletes Rylee Dunkin and Reanah Utterback both picked up wins on the track Monday night at the Ruth Ahrens Invitational.
Dunkin pulled away from Utterback to win the girls' 1,500-meter run at Iowa Valley, crossing the finish line in 5:32.19 to help Twin Cedars secure the first of three wins for the Sabers. Dunkin, a two-time state cross-country qualifier, also anchored Twin Cedars to wins in the sprint medley (2:00.69) and distance medley (4:51.36) relay races, helping the Sabers finish fifth with 69 total points.
Sigourney, meanwhile, finished fourth with 72 points. Utterback, an IWOCA girls state wrestling champion and IAHSAA state wrestling qualifier, picked up the win for the Savages crossing the finish line first in the 3,000-meter run in 14:17.04.
Macy Fisch added a win in the field for the Savages, finishing first in the shot put with a throw of 33 feet and half-an-inch. Cheyanne Bruns picked up the 400-meter hurdles for Twin Cedars, winning the race in 1:17.44.
BOYS GOLF
Blue Demons top Mustangs, Chariton
BLOOMFIELD — Garin Grinstead edged Davis County senior Easton White by a single shot in a South Central Conference triangular on Monday at the Bloomfield Country Club, leading Albia to a 18-shot win over the Mustangs with a team score of 162.
"We played well without one of our best players (Connor Fisher), who came down with a stomach bug," Albia head boys golf coach Marty Hermsen said. "Landen Simpson, Cael Schofield and Cooper Bradley all fired rounds of 41 to help lead the way."
Chariton finished with a team score of 190. Caleb Werts led the Chargers with a round of 42.
Albia (2-0, 2-0 SCC) will head to The Preserve Course at the Honey Creek Resort for a triangular with Knoxville and Moravia on Thursday. Davis County (2-1, 2-1 SCC) will head to Missouri on Wednesday to take part in the Schuyler County Invitational at the Lancaster Country Club starting at 9 a.m.
Demons edge in front of Trojans in Southeast Conference race
KEOKUK — Washington finished with the lowest team score of the second round in the season-long race for the Southeast Conference regular season boys golf championship, edging in front of Fairfield by a single shot after 36 holes after firing a 163 on Monday at Elks Fairview Golf Club.
Washington now has a cumulative team score of 334, one stroke ahead of the Trojans. Fairfield finished second on Monday with a round of 166 and has a two-round conference total of 335.
The Southeast Conference regular-season championship chase will continue at the Mount Pleasant Golf and Country Club on Thursday.
English Valleys edges HLV, Sigourney in SICL triangular
BROOKLYN — The Sigourney boys golf team posted a 200 on Monday in a South Iowa Cedar League triangular at the Brooklyn-Victor Country Club.
English Valleys edged HLV by a single stroke, rolling a 179. Sigourney (0-2, 0-2 SICL) returns to the course at home on Thursday against Belle Plaine and Tri-County.
Van Buren County 175, Central Lee 196
DONNELSON — The Warriors picked up a second straight Southeast Iowa Superconference south division dual win, topping the Hawks by 21 shots on the Green Acres golf course.
Van Buren County (2-0, 2-0 SEI south) hosts Davis County on Thursday at Riverview in Keosauqua.
GIRLS GOLF
Van Buren County 262, Central Lee 296
DONNELSON — The Warriors posted five of the top-six individual scores to earn a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division dual win over the Hawks at Green Acres Golf Course.
Keely Duncan led Van Buren County with a round of 62, coming up just a shot short of Central Lee junior Karissa Moeller for meet medalist honors. Emma Charbonneau added a 64 for the Warriors while Georgia Padget rolled in a 66, three shots ahead of senior teammate Zoe Best and four strokes ahead of senior teammate McKenna Caviness.
Van Buren County (1-1, 1-1 SEI south) heads to Bloomfield for a triangular meet with Keokuk and Davis County on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Burlington 6, Fairfield 0
FAIRFIELD — Kiara Bickham made 20 saves in goal for the Trojans, styming the relentless attack of the Grayhounds at the Dexter Sports Complex in a Southeast Conference match.
Fairfield (0-2, 0-2 Southeast) hosts Washington on Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield 5, Mount Pleasant 4
FAIRFIELD — Tess Paton and Madison Greiner battled deep into a decisive tiebreaker in the top doubles match of the Southeast Conference dual, lifting the Trojans to a thrilling win over the Panthers with a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 1-0 (6) victory over Savana Walls and Melaine Olivas.
Fairfield (1-1, 1-1 Southeast) heads to Keokuk on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Albia 6, Clarke 3
OSCEOLA — Eli Zanoni's 7-3 win in a decisive tiebreaker with J.D. Sitzman gave the Blue Demons an advantage in a South Central Conference dual win over the Indians.
Gage Oddo, Brock Griffin and Gavin McMurray all scored a pair of wins for Albia with victories in both singles and doubles play. Griffin and McMurray teamed up to win 8-5 in the No. 3 doubles match over Nathaniel Rowe and Bryce Johnson.
Albia (2-0, 1-0 SCC) heads to the Knoxville Invitational on Saturday.
Mount Pleasant 6, Fairfield 3
MOUNT PLEASANT — The young Trojans fell to the unbeaten Panthers in the team's first Southeast Conference road dual of the season.
Fairfield (0-3, 0-2 Southeast) hosts Keokuk on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Burlington 2, Fairfield 0
BURLINGTON — Braden Schoene scored a pair of goals in the second half, lifting the Grayhounds to a Southeast Conference win at Bracewell Stadium over the Trojans.
Fairfield (0-3, 0-2 Southeast) hosts Washington on Thursday.