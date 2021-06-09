EDDYVILLE — Fifth-ranked (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont found a new way to stay unbeaten.
Aliya Wagamon scored from third base on a ball that got away from North Mahaska catcher Regan Grewe on a third strike taken by Megan Lobberecht in the bottom of the seventh, lifting the Rockets to a 5-4 non-conference win over the Warhawks. EBF is now 11-0 on the season, avoiding being pushed into extra innings for the first time this year.
EBF never trailed, opening a 3-0 lead in the third inning after loading the bases without recording an out. Molly Shafer scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Lillie Hynick, scoring the first run of the game, before an error in center on a line drive hit by Emma Lenox scored Wagamon and Emalee Davis with two outs.
Grewe's two-run homer to left in the fourth brought North Mahaska within 3-2. Lobberecht drove in Davis with a two-out RBI infield single in the fifth, giving EBF a 4-2 lead.
Zoe Duecore's lead-off homer in the top of the sixth pulled the Warhawks back within 4-3. Breanna Fogle reached on an error in the seventh and came home with two outs as the Warhawks extended the game on the base paths.
Brooklyn Bettis picked up the win in the pitching circle for EBF, striking out Cali Sampson to keep the game tied in the seventh. Bettis opened the bottom of the final inning with a single, giving Wagamon a chance to advance to third on a bunt and an error before scoring on the passed ball.
Moravia 7, Murray 4
MORAVIA — Anaya Keith helped her own cause in securing a Bluegrass Conference win in the pitching circle, delivering two hits at the plate including a double while driving in two runs for the Mohawks.
Keith allowed one run on five hits over five innings, striking out three batters, before Alexa Bedford closed out the win for Moravia (6-7, 5-1 Bluegrass), holding off the Mustangs pitching around four hits and a walk leading to three runs in the final two innings. Makayla Snow added two hits, including a double, while driving in two runs and scoring once for the Mohawks.
Kjirsten Albertson added a hit and drove in two runs for Moravia. Destiny Nathaniel led the Mohawks with three hits, including a double, and scored a run.
No. 5 (1A) Sigourney 3, Don Bosco 2
SIGOURNEY — Raegan Rozenboom went 2-2 at the plate, reaching base all three times at the plate while driving in a run as the fifth-ranked Savages held off the Dons in a non-conference contest.
Jo Moore picked up the win in the pitching circle, taking a 3-0 Sigourney lead into the sixth while striking out eight batters and allowing two runs on five hits. Carly Goodwin came on to close out the contest for the Savages (7-3), striking out three batters over the final 1 1/3 innings.
Cardinal 9, Central Lee 2
DONNELLSON — Kinsey Hissem collected three hits in the first five innings, including a bases-clearing double that kicked off a five-run rally for the Comets in the third inning of a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over the Hawks.
Alexia McClure followed Hissem's three-run double by hammering her first home run of the season. The two-run blast put Cardinal (3-7, 2-2 SEI south) ahead 5-0 before run-scoring singles in the fourth inning by Caitlyn Reber and Hissem put the Comets ahead 9-0.
Davis County 4, Keokuk 2
BLOOMFIELD — Rachel McFarland and Sophia Young each drew bases-loaded walks for the Mustangs against Ada Wood in a non-conference win at the West Complex.
Madeline Barker struck out 15 batters over seven innings, clinching the win by forcing Kayde Martin into a fly out after allowing the tying run to reach the plate. Sydney Henderson went 2-3 and scored a run as the Mustangs (10-2) matched their win total from the previous season less than three weeks into the 2021 campaign.
Moulton-Udell 8, Mormon Trail 2
GARDEN GROVE — Jessica King doubled and scored during a four-run opening inning for the Eagles, leading the way to a Bluegrass Conference road win.
King went 3-5 at the plate for M-U (2-5, 2-3 Bluegrass) with a pair of doubles while earning the win in the pitching circle, going the distance allowing just one earned run on four hits and four walks while striking out six batters. Adriana Howard singled and scored twice while Hailey Huff singled and scored on the second steal of home in as many games for the Eagles.
No. 3 (2A) Louisa-Muscatine 9, Pekin 2
LETTS — Taylor Paramenter doubled as part of a two-hit night, following Claire Roth across the plate for the Panthers in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division loss to the third-ranked Falcons.
Pekin (2-4, 2-3 SEI north) returns home to face Mediapolis for a conference contest on Thursday. The Panthers will then face third-ranked (4A) Fairfield on Friday in the fourth and final quarterfinal of the Trojans' home invitational tournament.