DONNELLSON — Lincoln Bainbridge led the Van Buren County boys cross-country team to a fourth-place finish at the Central Lee Invitational, finishing second in the race in 18:40.12. Kohlby Newsom beat Bainbridge to the finish line by 11 seconds, leading Winfield-Mount Union to the boys team title at Green Acres Golf Course.
Rylee Philips and Ashley Fennel each secured top-five finishes for the Van Buren County girls with Phillips finishing third in 23:49.89 while Fennell finished fourth in 24:06. Ava Ferrell picked up a top-five finish to lead the Cardinal girls, placing fifth in 24:15.22, while Kyran Spees led the Comet boys with an 11th-place run in 20:32.39.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Fairfield 25-25-25, Keokuk 17-17-12
KEOKUK — Lilly Bergren produced a perfect serving night, going 15-15 for the Trojans in a Southeast Conference sweep, while adding 11 kills on 30-36 attacking at Wright Fieldhouse.
Rowan Terrell led Fairfield with four aces on 13-15 serving. Macy Rayburn added a team-leading 12 kills, going 23-24 attacking, while Kiya Robertson added a team-leading 17 digs for the Trojans.
Fairfield (7-8, 3-0 Southeast) heads to the Ottumwa Invitational on Saturday.
Pekin 25-18-25-25, Louisa-Muscatine 10-25-11-17
PEKIN — Claire Roth served up eight aces as part of a perfect 28-28 serving night for the Panthers in a four-game Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win.
Kylie Fitzsimmons led Pekin at the net, racking up 10 kills on 16-18 attacking. Quinnlyn Baker and Alex Parsons led a balanced effort defensively for the Panthers as the teammates each picked up eight digs apiece.
Pekin (2-9, 2-2 SEI north) hosts a quadrangular on Monday welcoming Cardinal, Van Buren County and Moravia.
Centerville 18-25-25-25, Clarke 25-14-21-23
CENTERVILLE — The Redettes bounced back from an opening-game loss, moving into a share of second place with Albia and Davis County in the South Central Conference standings.
Centerville (11-10, 2-1 SCC) hosts Cardinal next Tuesday.
Chariton 20-26-25-25, Cardinal 25-24-16-18
ELDON — Brenna Guiter led the Comets at the net, recording 16 kills on 27-30 attacking while adding five solo blocks in a South Central Conference loss to the Chargers.
Emily Ward added five ace serves for the Comets and 12 assists. Cynthia Albert finished with a perfect 19-19 serving effort, connecting on four aces, while Brinlee Ostrander led Cardinal with 20 digs in the match.
Cardinal (1-6, 0-3 SCC) hosts Danville, WACO, Twin Cedars and Highland in their home tournament on Saturday.
No. 10 (1A) New London 25-25-25, Van Buren County 16-16-23
KEOSAUQUA — Ivy Davidson connected on a team-leading nine kills for the Warriors on 25-27 attacking in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division loss to the 10th-ranked Tigers.
Annabelle Cormier and Tessa Sayer each picked up 16 digs for Van Buren County. Cormier added 11-12 serving, joining Davidson and Madelyn Johnson in recording an ace serve for the Warriors.
Van Buren County (2-4, 0-3 SEI south) heads to the Pekin quadrangular on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.