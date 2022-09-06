KEOSAUQUA – After a tough opening contest as Davis County's starting quarterback last Friday against PCM, Carter Will had a breakthrough night on the gridiron for the Mustangs facing a confident and experienced Van Buren County squad.
Will rushed for 204 yards on 27 carries, including two touchdown runs, while completing six passes for 102 more yards including a 42-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Florke in a 26-14 win over the Warriors. Tyler Doyle added a four-yard touchdown run for the Mustangs, who put the game away in the fourth quarter after taking a 20-14 lead after three quarters.
Will and Brett Prevo both came up with fumble recoveries for the Davis County defense. Collin Batterson and Blaine Meyer each came up with interceptions for the Mustang secondary.
Anthony Duncan had a career night receiving for Van Buren County, hauling in 11 of Jackson Manning's 15 completed passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns, including an 86-yard touchdown pass in the first half. Manning passed for 291 total yards in the contest.
Davis County (1-1) hosts Cardinal on Friday while Van Buren County (1-1) heads to Louisa-Muscatine.
Moravia 76, Martensdale-St. Mary's 64
MARTENSDALE – Shane Helmick set another career high for passing yards on Friday night, completing 17 of 25 pass attempts for 422 yards with seven touchdowns through the air as the Mohawks rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Blue Devils 30-12 over the final 12 minutes.
Riley Hawkins caught nine passes for 179 yards, including four touchdown receptions. Helmick also found Cole Hamilton for three touchdown catches as Hamilton gained 145 yards on four receptions in the contest.
Helmick added two rushing touchdowns, gaining 51 yards on eight carries. Jackson McDanel rushed 10 times for 50 yards, including two more Mohawk touchdowns.
Moravia (2-1) hosts Mormon Trail on Friday.
Mid-Prairie 23, Sigourney-Keota 20
WELLMAN – Braden Hartley rushed for 219 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown dash in the first quarter as the Golden Hawks overcame an early turnover that led to an initial score by the Cobras in a non-district thriller.
Collin Miller hit Grady Gingerich on a fourth-down touchdown pass in the second quarter, giving Mid-Prairie a 14-6 halftime lead.
Jake Moore and Cole Kindred scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Cobras, pulling S-K within 14-12, before a 79-yard touchdown pass hauled in by Cain Brown give Mid-Prairie a 20-12 lead. Brown would convert a difference-making 33-yard field goal, capitalizing on a turnover by the Cobras, preventing a long touchdown run by Isaac Bruns from erasing Mid-Prairie's advantage.
S-K (0-2) hosts Centerville on Friday.
Alburnett 42, Pekin 0
PEKIN – The Panthers were limited to just 76 total yards of offense by Alburnett, who scored three touchdowns on the ground including a pair of rushing scores and 105 total yards on the ground by Carson Klostermann.
Pekin's defense did force a pair of turnovers against the Pirates. Logan Baker, who finished a team-leading 7.5 total tackles including two tackles for loss, joined teammate Jaxon Kirkbride in recovering a fumble for the Panthers.
Pekin (1-1) heads home to host North Cedar on Friday.
Central Lee 34, Cardinal 14
ELDON – Chase Johnson rushed for 89 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Hawks scored the final 20 points of the contest after Cardinal briefly rallied to tie the game in the second quarter.
Cardinal (0-2) heads to Bloomfield on Friday to face Davis County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.