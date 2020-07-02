OTTUMWA — What the 46th edition of the Ottumwa Classic lacks in quantity is certainly made up for the quality of the teams that will take the diamond at Frank Huston Field.
Unlike most years, the Ottumwa Classic will be a one-day event due to Saturday being the Fourth of July. If with just one day of play, the schedule is much lighter with just four teams taking part in four games, almost half of the seven games that were played last year's Friday slate of the annual OHS softball home tournament.
The four games, however, feature teams who all have their sights set on finishing the season at the end of the month in Fort Dodge. Ottumwa, ranked 10th in 5A and Fairfield, ranked ninth in 4A, will close out the tournament facing off at approximately 5 p.m.
That's after OHS faces top-ranked Davenport Assumption in a rematch of last year's Classic, which saw the Knights earn a 6-1 win over the Bulldogs. Assumption will make the long journey to Ottumwa on Friday morning to be in the very first game, which doubles as a possible preview of the 3A state championship game as the Knights (11-0) face third-ranked Albia (10-0) at 11 a.m.
"Overall, I just think there will be a lot of good softball at the state's longest-running classic," Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. "I'm hoping to see a lot of people out to support the Bulldog softball team."
Albia and Fairfield will also meet for the second time this season in the second game of the day at approximately 1 p.m. The Lady Dees won a classic pitchers duel with the Trojans, 1-0, thanks to a four-hit shutout and sixth-inning sacrifice fly by senior Jena Lawrence. The loss is still the only one Fairfield has suffered so far this season.
"It's no embarrassment losing to a team as good as Albia," Fairfield head softball coach Bob Bradfield said. "They've had great hitters. They still do. (Fairfield starting pitcher) Allison (Rebling) just threw well to hold them to one run in that game. The bottom line is you have to score to beat good teams and we didn't score in that game."
All four teams learned on Thursday what it will take to get to the state tournament in their respective classes with the release of the regional pairings. Both Ottumwa and Fairfield open with regional semifinals at home on Saturday, July 18, with OHS hosting Urbandale in 5A, Region 5 while Fairfield will host either Fort Madison or Keokuk in 4A, Region 7.
Albia earned the top seed in Class 3A, Region 4 and will likely have a chance to play all regional postseason games at home for the third straight year. The Lady Dees open hosting Chariton on July 15, would host either Clarke or Centerville on July 17 with a win and could host Nevada, PCM, Davis County or Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in the regional final on Monday, July 20.