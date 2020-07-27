FORT DODGE — Had things gone differently on Monday night, an incredible era of Albia High School softball could have come to an end.
Instead, the top-ranked Lady Dees took their game to another level to open their fourth straight state softball tournament. Jena Lawrence struck out 10 batters, including five in a row, over just four innings while Albia hitters blasted the softball all around Kruger Seeds Field, going 17-23 at the plate as a team in a 12-0 win over Creston in the Class 3A state tournament quarterfinals.
“We’ve been working all week on getting good swings and making good connections at the plate,” Albia co-head softball coach Jani Dorpinghaus said.
“They communicated really well,” co-head coach Darren Hill added. “Our first batter saw eight pitches. When your lead-off hitter sees that many pitches, it allows our hitters down the line to see what’s going on. They come back in and talk with each other about what to look for at the plate. Hitting is contagious. When the top of the line-up is hitting the ball as well as they did, out bottom of the line-up starts hitting just as hard.”
Abbey Griffin converted that eight-pitch opening at-bat into a lead-off single and would score on a two-out RBI double to right center by Jena Lawrence. It would be the first of Albia’s seven run-scoring hits in the game.
“Coming into this game, we knew it was going to take everything we had,” Griffin said after collecting three of Albia’s 17 hits. “We knew, as seniors, this could have possibly been our last game. We were not going to let that happen. We were going to give our all on every single play.”
Before putting Albia on top at the plate, Lawrence kept Creston (13-6) from scoring the first run. Sara Keeler greeted Albia’s ace senior pitcher with a lead-off single in the top of the first and reached second on a two-out walk drawn by Neveah Randall.
Lawrence responded by striking out Emma Hanson, her third strike out of the inning. Creston would put just two more runners on base the rest of the night in Lawrence’s 98th career high school pitching win.
“We know there’s a target on our back being the No. 1 team in the state. This definitely gave us a little more of a confidence boost,” Lawrence said. “I had so many butterflies before this game. Last year, we lost that first game. We didn’t even place.
“Every year, since we went to the championship game as freshmen four years ago, we haven’t quite been able to get back to that point. That’s not going to happen this year. This is our time as seniors. This is our time to step up and do something.”
Albia was just getting started after thwarting Creston’s early threat and scoring on Lawrence’s two-out RBI double in the first. Danica Workman and Abigail Martin opened the second inning with back-to-back hits, setting the table for Ellie Spurgin who doubled in both base runners giving Albia a 3-0 lead.
The hits kept right on coming in the third. Singles by Alex Beard, Lawrence and Lauren Bayer preceded Danica Workman, who delivered the first of two run-scoring doubles in consecutive innings as Albia opened a 5-0 lead.
“We saw the pitcher (Kelly Coen) warming up. We saw she had great speed, but we knew we could get the bat around on the ball,” Workman said. “I’m happy I could hit the ball and help the team out. At the plate, I’ve gotten more confidence practicing every day and having more fun every day at the ball park.”
Lawrence recorded her 930th and 931st career strikeouts in a perfect fourth inning. It would prove to be her last inning in the circle as the Lady Dees scored seven times in the bottom of the fourth to envoke a 12-run mercy rule with eight of Albia’s nine batters in the final inning producing either a hit, an RBI or a run scored.
Beard and Bayer both drove in two runs with doubles to deep right while Lawrence and Workman each added run-scoring hits, giving Albia an 11-0 lead without an out being recorded in the fourth by the Panthers. Workman moved to third base on a ground out by Martin and scored the game-clinching run on a sacrifice fly to deep center by Mackenna Jones, her second walk-off RBI in as many postseason games.
“Out of all the times we’ve been here to state in the past four years, that was probably the most fun we’ve had in a state tournament game,” Griffin said. “We have to have the same mentality moving forward. It’s going to take the same confidence in ourselves and our teammates.
“We just have to keep having fun. That’s when we do our best.”
Albia (20-1) will face Mount Vernon (20-5) in the 3A state semifinals on Wednesday on the Dodger Diamond at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex at 4:30 p.m. The Mustangs beat Humboldt, 7-4, with Nicole Sullivan matching Beard in hitting a state tournament grand slam in the seventh inning.