OTTUMWA — It was only one batter, but it set the tone for a stunning night of postseason softball at Frank Huston Field on Saturday.
Bri Trigges sent a sharp ground ball down the third base line to Josie Lemonds to open the Class 5A regional semifinal showdown between Urbandale and 10th-ranked Ottumwa. The ball skipped off the heel of the glove, deflecting to shortstop Kaylee Bix, who could not quite get the throw to Jillian Heaton in time to record the out.
It would go down as an error, one of three the Bulldogs would commit in the very first inning. Ottumwa finished with six errors, allowing four unearned runs to score as Urbandale earned a 6-3 win over the Bulldogs, earning a trip to Ankeny Centennial on Tuesday to face the sixth-ranked Jaguars with a trip to the Class 5A state softball tournament on the line.
“Urbandale came down. They were ready to play. It’s just the way things fall sometimes,” Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. “You have to give them a lot of credit for coming out and playing the game well. You take it as it is, but you can’t take it too hard. We’ve got to focus on all the positive things we accomplished this year.”
Ottumwa entered the season ranked fifth in Class 5A, only fueling the high hopes of the Bulldogs making it back to the state softball tournament after qualifying last summer for the 28th and final time under the patriarch of the program, Frank Huston. After announcing his retirement following Ottumwa’s final game of the season, a 4-1 loss to Indianola in a state tournament consolation game, five returning seniors and eight returning starters looked to help lead a season of dramatic changes, from a new head coach to the realities of playing during a pandemic.
“I’m so proud of my team. We overcame so many challenges throughout the year,” Ottumwa senior pitcher Kacy Nickerson said. “Having a shorter season, coming back against tough competition and winning some of those games, that’s what it’s all about.
“Softball is a team sport. We’re all a family. It’s hard to say goodbye to them, but I’m really proud of my team. I’m really glad we got to play this year.”
Nickerson helped steady her team after a shaky start, striking out two straight batters after the third error of the inning allowed the J-Hawks to bring home their second run. The bottom of the batting order stepped up to put together Ottumwa’s first scoring rally with Jordan Pauls driving in Anne Guest with an RBI single to right center, cutting Urbandale’s lead to 2-1.
The J-Hawks were able to strand both Pauls and Nickerson in scoring position to end the third as second baseman Grace Albrecht snagged soft liners hit by Zoey Jones and Kaylee Bix. Urbandale (10-17) stretched out the lead with the first of three run-scoring two-out hits over the next three innings with the biggest blow coming in the fourth on a two-run home run to deep center field by Taylor Hinkhouse, stretching the J-Hawk lead to 4-1.
“We played great as a team. It was great see everyone work together as a team,” Hinkhouse said. “We’ve had a lot of tough games this year. We’ve struggled to put a full game together. It was very important to get on top and play from in front. That’s something else we’ve struggled to do throughout the season.”
It was a night defined by one team making plays at key moments and one team that was unable to do so. Pauls reached second base while Guest drew a throw home on Ottumwa’s first run-scoring hit, but did not advance to third on Nickerson’s single to shallow left, ultimately resulting in Pauls stranded at third after a wild pitch to Jones that might have allowed the designated player to score the tying run.
Ottumwa fought right back after Hinkhouse’s two-out, two-run homer. Jillian Heaton led off the bottom of the fourth with a single while Guest drew a two-out walk, bringing up Amber Shotts who drove a pitch into right center for her own two-out RBI hit that cut Urbandale’s lead to 4-2.
The J-Hawks, however, got the ball back into the infield as Shotts was making a dash to second. The sophomore catcher pulled up short of the base with Guest rounding third and was tagged out to end the inning before Ottumwa could get any closer.
“We just didn’t get too lucky with some of those nice hits we had,” said Heaton, who was doubled off first base on a line out by Lemons after drawing a lead-off walk in the fifth. “It just seemed like we’d make a good swing and they’d make a good play. There’s nothing you can really do about it.”
Urbandale, meanwhile, kept finding the clutch hits that Ottumwa continued to search for. Jessie Stoelk grounded a ball that just bounced past Bix with two outs in the fifth, allowing Albrecht to score after reaching earlier in the inning on Ottumwa’s fourth error while Tigges tripled off the base of the fence in the sixth inning with two outs, bringing Breckin Geiser home after reaching on the fifth Bulldog error.
“We didn’t really talk about playing the role of the underdog coming into this game. We’ve started to play better here at the end of the season,” Urbandale head softball coach Nick McCool said. “We knew if we came in here and put it all together that we’d be right there in the ballgame.”
Down 6-2 entering the bottom of the seventh, Shotts gave Bulldog fans one last chance to believe in possible postseason comeback driving the first pitch of the inning over the fence for the OHS catcher’s second career varsity home run. Pauls and Nickerson, who had singled during Ottumwa’s first scoring threat, both followed with line drives that could have easily dropped in the outfield for hits that would have brought seniors like Bix and Heaton up with a chance to tie or even win the game.
Instead, both Pauls and Nickerson were robbed of line-drive singles by J-Hawk middle infielders Tigges and Albrecht. Jones grounded out to Albrecht to end the inning and the season for the Bulldogs.
“I know it went through my mind when Amber led off with that homer. I knew where we were in the batting order. I thought about the girls getting on in front of me and giving a shot to get that big tying or winning hit,” Heaton said. “The next group of girls coming up are going to do some great things, but having that chance to play in the regional finals and take Frank back one last time to state was really cool to be able to do.
“It’s too bad it didn’t happen again this year, but I’m really glad I got to play with all these girls. It’s been really great.”