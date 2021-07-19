OTTUMWA – On the same day they shared the field together at the Iowa High School Girls State Softball Tournament, Sigourney batterymates Carly Goodwin and Kaylee Weber were each named to the Class 1A South Central All District team as announced Monday by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Goodwin has led the Savages through the postseason with little interference in the circle. Over her 31 innings pitched through the Savages' four postseason games, Goodwin put up 42 strikeouts, allowed 12 hits and gave up 11 walks.
The sophomore entered state tournament play with a 0.49 ERA, the third-lowest in 1A this season. Goodwin has racked up 265 strikeouts, 16 earned-runs and a 21-4 record entering Sigourney's final game of the season against North Butler at the Class 1A state softball tournament on Tuesday.
Weber, meanwhile, is Sigourney lone senior and catches the 60-plus mile-an-hour heat delivered from Goodwin. At the plate, Weber leads Sigourney entering state tournament play with 34 runs driven in, four home runs and is tied with Madi Richard for the team lead with a pair of triples.
Fairfield was once again represented on the Class 4A Southeast All District team by Hannah Simpson and Coty Engle. Simpson once again set the offensive pace for the Trojans, leading the team with 60 hits, 15 doubles, two triples, nine homers and 64 runs driven in.
Engle, meanwhile, led Fairfield with 62 runs scored, 45 singles, 38 walks, a .518 batting average and a .647 on-base percentage. In the pitching circle, Engle went 17-6 with a 3.28 ERA and 170 strikeouts, including a program-record 19 strikeouts in a 5-3 win over Creston at the Oskaloosa Classic back on June 19.
Davis County head coach Zach Dunlavy was honored as the IGCA Class 3A Southeast All-District Coach of the Year after leading the Mustangs within a win of a state tournament berth. Davis County, just two years removed from an 11th straight losing season, went 21-8 this season finishing half-a-game out of a share of the South Central Conference title with three wins over top-10 opponents in the final two weeks of the season.
Madeline Barker was the long Davis County player named to the Class 3A Southeast All-District team. The sophomore the Mustangs in the pitching circle with a 17-7 record, 232 strikeouts and a 1.79 ERA.
Albia teammates Mackenna Jones and Sydney Hoskins each were named to the Class 3A Southeast All-District team, following in the footsteps of state championship-winning batterymates Jena Lawrence and Alex Beard. Jones was 16-6 in the pitching circle for the Lady Dees with a 2.38 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 138 innings while Hoskins led the four-time reigning South Central Conference champions at the plate, leading Albia with 34 hits, a .442 batting average and a .500 on-base percentage.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont teammates Emalee Davis, Emma Lenox and Megan Lobberecht were also named to the Class 3A Southeast All District team. Lenox drove in a team-high 47 runs for the Rockets, Lobberecht collected a team-leading 58 total hits and Davis scored a team-best 52 runs helping EBF finish the season with a 27-10 record, advancing to a regional final for the fifth time in the past six years.
Claire Mathews closed out her high school softball career at Centerville earning Class 3A All-Southeast District honors. The future Indian Hills Warrior led the young Redettes with 13 doubles, four home runs, 17 runs driven in, 60 total bases, a .412 batting average, a .485 on-base percentage and a .706 slugging percentage.
Van Buren County senior Chelsey Huff earned Class 2A All-Southeast District honors after helping guide the Warriors to a program-best 22 wins this season. Huff was 14-5 in the pitching circle with 165 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings and a 1.16 ERA while leading the team at the plate in total hits (42), doubles (16), home runs (five, tied with teammate Aly Campbell), 36 RBIs, a .506 batting average, a .516 on-base percentage and a .880 slugging percentage.
Mikayla Fritz earned Class 1A All-Southeast District honors for Moravia. The senior started all 33 games for the Mohawks, many behind the plate as the team's starting catcher committing just one error in 136 total fielding attempts throughout a 17-16 season that ended with a 7-3 loss to eventual state qualifier Wayne in a regional second-round contest that Moravia led 3-2 in the sixth inning.