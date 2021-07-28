OTTUMWA – The Iowa Girls Coaches' Association released their 2021 All-State selections in all five classes on Wednesday. Several area players were recognized for their contributions on the diamond this summer.
Ottumwa sophomore Ashlynn Sheets earned third-team all-state honors in Class 5A. Sheets went 16-5 as a starting pitcher for the Bulldogs, posting a 1.69 ERA with 133 strikeouts in 120 innings, earning first-team All-CIML Metro conference honors.
Fairfield junior Hannah Simpson earned first-team all-state honors from the IGCA in Class 4A. Simpson led the Trojans to a ninth straight regional final with a team-best 60 hits, 15 doubles, two triples, nine homers and 64 runs driven in.
Coty Engle, meanwhile, earned second-team all-state honors. Engle led Fairfield with 62 runs scored, 45 singles, 38 walks, a .518 batting average and a .647 on-base percentage at the plate while going 17-6 in pitching circle with a 3.28 ERA and 170 strikeouts, including a program-record 19 strikeouts in a 5-3 win over Creston at the Oskaloosa Classic back on June 19.
Madeline Barker earned first-team all-state honors in the Class 3A after leading the Davis County softball team in the pitching circle. Barker finished her sophomore season with a 17-7 record, racking up 232 strikeouts while posting a 1.79 ERA as Davis County finished the season ranked 14th in the state, going 21-8 while advancing to the Class 3A regional finals.
Albia senior Mackenna Jones joined Barker on the Class 3A IGCA All-State first team. Like Barker, Jones had a fantastic year as the ace of a pitching staff leading the Lady Dees to a fourth straight South Central Conference title going 16-6 with a 2.38 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 138 innings.
Claire Mathews closed out her high school softball career at Centerville earning Class 3A First-Team All-State honors. The future Indian Hills Warrior led the young Redettes with 13 doubles, four home runs, 17 runs driven in, 60 total bases, a .412 batting average, a .485 on-base percentage and a .706 slugging percentage.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont teammates Emalee Davis and Megan Lobberecht were named second-team all-state selections, along with Albia freshman Sydney Hoskins. Davis scored a team-best 52 runs for the Rockets, Lobberecht collected a team-leading 58 total hits for EBF and Hoskins paced Albia with 34 hits, a .442 batting average and a .500 on-base percentage.
EBF senior Emma Lenox earned third-team Class 3A all-state honors for the 27-10 Rockets after driving in a team-high 47 runs this season. Danica Workman, a four-time state qualifier and top returning hitter from Albia's 2020 state championship team, finished her high school softball career earning 3A third-team all-state honors.
Van Buren County senior Chelsey Huff earned second-team all-state honors in Class 2A after helping guide the Warriors to a program-best 22 single-season wins. In the pitching circle, Huff went 14-5 with 165 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings and a 1.16 ERA while leading the team at the plate in total hits (42), doubles (16), home runs (five, tied with teammate Aly Campbell), 36 RBIs, a .506 batting average, a .516 on-base percentage and a .880 slugging percentage.
Isabel Manning finished her great four-year athletic career at Van Buren County as a 2A third-team all-state selection in softball. Manning, the state's leading basketball scorer this past winter, scored a team-leading 31 runs this past season while starting all 28 games at third base for the Warriors.
Sigourney freshman Carly Goodwin earned second-team all-state honors from the IGCA in Class 1A after leading the Savages to the state softball tournament. Goodwin went 22-4 this season in the pitching circle with a 0.67 ERA, 277 strikeouts and allowed opponents just 60 hits and a .088 combined batting average while also racking up a team-high 55 hits at the plate for the South Iowa Cedar League and 1A, Region 5 champions.
Sigourney's lone senior, Kaylee Weber, earned third-team all-state honors. Weber led Sigourney with 36 runs driven in and four home runs while starting at catcher throughout the season for the Savages.
Mikayla Fritz was named an all-state honorable mention selection by IGCA in Class 1A. The Moravia senior started all 33 games for the Mohawks, many behind the plate as the team's starting catcher committing just one error in 136 total fielding attempts throughout a 17-16 season.