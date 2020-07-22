ALBIA — They were two ships passing in the night three years ago in Fort Dodge.
Two very familiar ships passing on one very late night at the 2017 Iowa High School State Softball Tournament.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Albia are certainly no strangers to each other, being separated by just 15 miles of Highway 137 concrete. The two South Central Conference schools get together in multiple sports multiple times through the course of any given school year.
Three years ago, the two teams were connected again at the state softball tournament. Albia players watched on from the stands as EBF players battled Iowa City Regina for 16 innings in an epic Class 2A state title game, won eventually by the Regals with four runs in the bottom of the 16th after the Rockets had built a 4-1 lead.
Madysen Wade, Eleanor Breon, Alex Beard, Jena Lawrence, Abbey Griffin, Makenna Ross, Abigail Martin and Ellie Spurgin were all there that night. On Monday, the EBF and Albia senior softball players each fought for the common goal of making one more run at a state title after all eight freshmen fell one win short three years earlier with EBF's 16-inning loss to Regina in the 2A finals being followed by Albia's 9-1 loss to top-ranked Davenport Assumption in a 3A state final that didn't end until Saturday morning shortly after 1 a.m.
Things ended much earlier on Monday night. Mackenna Ross dropped a shallow single over the head of Megan Lobberecht, bringing home Lauren Bayer from third base shortly before 9 p.m. Top-ranked Albia earned the right to chase after a state championship in 2020, rallying for a 2-1 win in eight innings over EBF, the third extra-inning postseason loss for the Rockets in the past five years.
"We desperately needed it, but we've been doing that this year. When someone doesn't come through, we've got kids that have stepped up and taken on the leading role," Albia co-head softball coach Darren Hill said. "The heart rates are still going. There was definitely a collective sigh of relief I think everyone involved with our program took. You always know when you play (EBF) that it's going to be a great game no matter what.
"What a great game. You definitely got your money's worth with this one. I didn't even pay to get in, but I'd definitely go back and pay to get in now. You've got to give (EBF) a lot of credit. We were fortunate in the end to scratch out one more run than they did."
It was the latest chapter of intense athletic drama between the schools, who face off every year in everything an annual opening-week meeting on the volleyball court at the Steve Hisel Quadrangular in Fairfield to battles in the summer that have determined SCC softball championships and district titles on the baseball diamond over the past decade.
Monday's meeting was unique for the members of the current EBF and Albia softball teams, even the seniors who have all been battling over the past five years including a SCC-deciding win for the young Lady Dees in 2016 won by then-eighth grader Abbey Griffin's seventh-inning RBI double. The Lady Dees and the Rockets have only been part of Class 3A together for the past three seasons with EBF moving up a class after finishing as the 2A state runner-up in 2017 with this season being the first time the two teams have come together for a postseason softball encounter.
"It's a good group of girls to compete against," said EBF senior Madysen Wade, who has been facing Albia both in softball and girls basketball every year since her eighth-grade softball season in 2016. "I think we all have the same mindset going into whatever sport we're competing in. We're the rivals. We're going to play hard against each other.
"I know our program is going to be so successful for years to come. We work on both the mental and physical side of the game. I think our younger girls only got better for having this experience."
Five years ago, Albia's group of young players rallied in the second half of the season to stun conference favorites like EBF and Clarke to win the 2016 SCC championship. Both the Rockets and Lady Dees would finish with regional championship losses that year with Albia falling in a 3A regional final at Davenport Assumption while EBF was denied a trip to the 2A tournament, losing in 10 innings at Van Meter with Wade being thrown out trying to score the potential winning run for the Rockets at the plate in extra innings.
Griffin, who has been part of the memorable moments in building Albia into one of the state's top softball programs over the past five years, talked about the change in dynamic entering Monday's game. The Lady Dees brought the state's No. 1 ranking and a senior-laden line-up into the regional final against EBF and eighth-grade starting pitcher Brooklyn Bettis, who carried a 1-0 lead for the Rockets into the bottom of the sixth.
"I think we were starting to press ourselves. We just didn't understand why we were not getting the hits that we needed when we needed them," Griffin said. "When you're the bottom guy, you have way less pressure. When you're the top dog, everyone is gunning for you. Everyone knows who you are. Everyone wants to beat you.
"When you're coming up from the bottom of the bracket, you literally have nothing to lose. It was just how we felt five years ago. It's an easy amount of stress to handle."
Ultimately, an untimely injury to right fielder Emma Lenox turned what at least would have been a simple single to right by Jena Lawrence into a lead-off triple for Albia in the bottom of the sixth. Lauren Bayer immediately brought home the tying run for the Lady Dees with an RBI single up the middle, then came through in the bottom of the eighth with a hit to open the inning before moving to third on a sacrifice bunt and an error, coming home to cap an instant classic on the RBI hit by Jones.
Albia will move on to state hoping to bring home the program's first state title next week. EBF will hope that a first state softball title for their program is coming sometime soon with several Rocket players, including eighth-graders like Bettis and Lobberecht, looking to duplicate the five years of success their neighbors to the south have established.
"There haven't been too many teams this year that have been to hang in there with Albia this season," Fenton said. "We came over here believing we could win a game like this. I think we proved that's something we're capable of accomplishing in the years to come."