WAUKEE – For one final night, high school softball players from around the state of Iowa donned their hometown uniforms one last time.
In the end, the final battle of the 2021 high school softball season came down to a pair of southern Iowa standouts. Van Buren County senior Chelsey Huff stood in the circle with the ball in her hand while Centerville senior Claire Mathews stood at the plate ready to swing the bat.
"It's always good to see that," Mathews said. "We don't come from the big schools, like a Fort Dodge or a Waukee. It was cool to get smaller schools that type of exposure to show what we can do."
Huff ultimately won the final battle of the season, recording one last strikeout in her black, orange and white Van Buren County softball uniform. Huff closed out a 3-2 win for the Blue All-Star team in what proved to be the decisive game of the 36th annual Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-Star series, held at Waukee High School's softball diamond just 24 hours after the conclusion of the Iowa High School state softball tournament in Fort Dodge.
"I definitely did a lot better than I thought I would," Huff joked after closing out a 2-0 night for the Blue All-Star squad. "There are a lot of girls out here with a lot of power. It was crazy watching them play. It felt like an All-Star game. There was one girl from Indianola that jacked a home run that went all the way out to the tennis courts (beyond left field)."
That would be Destiny Lewis, who will be spending the next two years playing softball in southeast Iowa. Lewis, Mathews and Winfield-Mount Union senior Maddie Anderson all became acquainted during the series as three future teammates starting this fall at Indian Hills Community College.
"Coach (Lindsay) Diehl knows how to pick them," Mathews said after playing on the same Red All-Star team as Anderson throughout All-Star series. "We move in on Aug. 28. We've already decided that we're going have pizza nights, movie nights, ice cream and all that stuff. We've already got all that planned out."
Mathews made her own impact on the series, collecting a pair of hits in a 12-5 win earlier in the night over the White All-Star squad, setting up the final battle between 1-0 Red and 1-0 Blue. Huff pitched a complete game in the very first of the three All-Star games, lifting Blue over White as the All-Courier softball player of the year pitched 10 of 14 innings, seeing more time in the circle than any other pitcher.
"We actually had three pitchers on our team, but one pitcher was hurt and one pitcher is just coming off a broken ankle and didn't want to pitch more than a few innings," Huff said. "I was definitely up for it. I was prepared for it. I was very tired after the first game, but I took advantage of the four-inning break and was ready to go."
Huff got some help from her Blue All-Star teammates in the field. One play made came at first base by another All-Courier standout, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior Emalee Davis, who reached out to snag a throw in the sixth inning to keep Boone senior Emma Dighton from reaching base after striking out against Huff.
Davis also made an impact on the winning night for the Blue All-Stars, homering in the fifth inning of an opening-game win over the White All-Stars. Late in the final game, Davis was reunited at first base after Mathews singled off Huff in the fifth, collecting the first hit of the final game for the Red All-Stars.
"It was pretty intimidating at first, but it was really fun seeing some familiar faces and making some new friends," Davis said. "It was cool. I think it's great that we all got picked for the game. I don't know how many times Claire and I have stood together at first base during a game. I know Chelsey pretty good. I know Claire pretty good. It helped make everyone feel pretty comfortable.
"Emalee and I have always been great friends going up against each other in almost every sport during the school year," Mathews added. "To be together on last time on the diamond in our final high school game of any kind is a pretty cool experience."
Mathews ultimately came sliding across home plate after her fifth-inning single, pulling the Red All-Stars within 3-2 against Huff. Muscatine senior Rylie Moss helped Huff hold the lead in the seventh, throwing out the tying run at home plate, bringing Mathews up still with a chance to tie or win the final game with a hit.
"I told everyone in the circle before the at-bat to watch out. She got a hit off me last time, so we have to do something," Huff said. "We had multiple plays at home to get outs during the series. It was crazy, but it was a lot of fun."
Huff ultimately closed out the high school softball season doing what she does best in the circle, powering a pitch into the catcher's mit. Mathews took her best cut to either tie or win the final game, just missing on the final pitch thrown by Huff before heading off to William Penn University to continue her softball career.
"I was very nervous when I got here, but this was a really fun experience to be a part of," Huff said. "This kind of makes up for not being able to finish my career at the state tournament. I had to think about how college was going to be when I got here and what it's going to be like working with new teammates. It made me feel better that I could play with several new teammates and still find success."