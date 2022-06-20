OSKALOOSA — Hannah Simpson is hoping to play her final game on the Fairfield High School softball team later this summer at Harlan Rogers Park in Fort Dodge.
The Trojan senior got a small preview of what that might be like over the weekend. Saturday's trip to the Oskaloosa Indian Classic brought 13 ranked high school softball from across the state to the Lacey Recreation Sports Complex with 16 teams that combined to win 73 percent (211-78) of their games.
Of the talented teams that took the field on the four diamonds used for play throughout the day, 10th-ranked (4A) Fairfield and 15th-ranked (3A) Albia were two of the four teams to finish the day without a loss. The Trojans, Lady Dees and 13th-ranked (4A) Knoxville finished the day with two wins over ranked opponents as Fairfield knocked off third-ranked (2A) Van Meter, 4-2, before putting away a 9-5 win over eighth-ranked (3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame when Simpson sprinted all the way from her defensive position at first base to squeeze a pop up that drifted in the wind almost beyond the third-base foul line near home plate.
"The ball just seemed like it curving to the left if you got it up in the air," Simpson said. "I knew I needed to take charge on that one. No one was calling it. All I was thinking was that we had to get the last out. I just tried to take charge and be a leader."
Fairfield took charge at the plate in the fourth inning against Van Meter, breaking through in a scoreless game by bringing three runs home against the Bulldogs. Peyton McCabe scored the first of her two runs for the Trojans after following a lead-off single by Emersyn Manley with a bunt single set up Danielle Breen, who forced an errant throw on ground ball to third that allowed McCabe and Olivia Hollander to score giving Fairfield a 2-0 lead.
Brynley Allison would drive in Breen later in the inning to open a three-run cushion for the Trojans. Despite allowing two runs back to the Bulldogs in the fifth, Coty Engle finished off the six-inning win allowing just two hits and there walks while setting down 11 of 25 Van Meter batters faced on strikeouts.
"You want to win every game you play in, but these type of games are important in terms of the regional tournament draw that we get," Fairfield head softball coach Bob Bradfield said. "We've been to nine regional finals. Only three have been at Fairfield. The ones that have been in Fairfield have been the ones that we've won. I'm not exactly sure when the pairings will be announced, but if we needed a little extra motivation, for the girls how many would like to stay home to play a regional final or how many would like to make a drive either to Winterset or Carlisle or North Scott? That's kind of like a forever drive.
"We played good teams. If we want to be a good team, we needed to meet the challenge. Whether we won or lost, we needed to go and show that we could play with anybody."
Albia, meanwhile, used the extra motivation of facing a team the Lady Dees are somewhat familiar with in one of the first games at Osky's second softball tournament of the season. The Lady Dees jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning of a 5-3 win over 10th-ranked (1A) Wayne, the fifth win in the last four seasons over the Falcons for the reigning South Central Conference champions.
"That was a big game for us to take care of," Albia sophomore catcher Sydney Hoskins said. "We hung out and watched some of the games. We love watching games as a team."
Albia had the longest break of any team in the tournament. After finishing off Wayne late in the morning at Oskaloosa, the Lady Dees didn't return to the field until the fourth and final window of games playing 10th-ranked (5A) Iowa City Liberty in the game that would be the final contest to finish the 16-game slate around the complex shortly before 5 p.m.
"I think you could tell we were a bit tired right at the start," Hoskins said.
The scoreboard, however, told a different story. Hoskins reached on an error at short with two outs in the very first inning that brought Ashley Beary and Aliya Myers home to give the Lady Dees a 2-0 lead before Iowa City Liberty even had a chance to bat.
The Lightning, which had just walked off with a 4-2 win over fourth-ranked (4A) Carlisle minutes before taking the field again against Albia, managed just one double by Kinsley Robertson and three singles against the Lady Dees. After pitching all seven innings in a win over Wayne earlier in the day, Halstead handed the ball over to soon-to-be freshman teammate Grace Pence after two innings against Liberty.
In just her sixth game for the Lady Dees in the pitching circle, Pence pitched like an ace over the final five innings striking out nine batters to complete the combined five-hit shutout. Trailing 6-0 in the fourth, Liberty (21-5) had a chance to get back in the game against Pence putting the first three batters on base before Pence struck out two of the next three batters while forcing Ava Donnelly into a infield fly to end the threat and preserve the shutout.
"I just tried to push through it and kept going," Pence said. "It's excited having Sydney calling pitches for me. I like having her as my catcher."
Hoskins helped the rest of the team by hitting her team-leading fourth home run of the season over the fence off the scoreboard in left-center field during a four-run rally for the Lady Dees (15-4) in the fourth that opened a six-run lead over the Lightning. Three of the four home runs hit by Hoskins have come at the Lacey Recreation Complex this summer after hitting a walk-off home run against West Burlington-Notre Dame and a tie breaking lead-off home run against Pella Christian two weeks earlier in Osky's first home softball tournament.
"I love hitting here. I don't what it is. I just like hitting here," Hoskins said. "These weekend tournaments are always kind of fun. Our team has a lot more fun. It kind of takes the pressure off. You're just out here having fun with your team."
Fairfield (15-6) continued having fun in the next-to-last game to conclude on Saturday, scoring nine runs on nine hits over three innings building a 9-2 lead over West Burlington-Notre Dame. Simpson drove in three runs in the contest with RBI singles in the first two innings before bringing home Hollander in the third with an RBI groundout while scoring Fairfield's second run in the opening inning on a groundout to short by Jenna Norris.
Danielle Breen added two hits and scored twice, including the go-ahead run in the second. Engle reached base in each inning, driving in Breen twice with RBI singles including a second-inning hit that snapped a 2-2 tie.
"We really strung together hits. That's how we won as a team," Simpson said. "This was huge for us. I think it's going to be big for us when the postseason rolls around."
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont settled for a split on Saturday in Oskaloosa, knocking off Van Meter early in the tournament with a 5-4 win in the first game on Diamond 2 highlighted by opening hits off the bats of twin sisters Molly and Kate Shafer who each scored the first two runs for the Rockets. Kaylee Helm added a lead-off homer run in the fourth for EBF, opening a 3-0 lead over the Bulldogs.
Seventh-ranked (2A) Louisa-Muscatine pulled away late to earn a 3-0 win over EBF later in the tournament as the Rockets (13-9) managed just three hits in seven innings over Piper Brant. Sigourney, ranked 11th in 1A, dropped a pair of games to top-10 opponents at Oskaloosa as the Savages (15-5) fell 5-1 to fifth-ranked (4A) Norwalk and 7-5 to No. 8 (3A) WB-ND playing throughout the two morning sessions of the tournament.
