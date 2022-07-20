FORT DODGE – In just a few months, Rylee Dunkin will be seeking her fourth state cross-country medal at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge.
Unless that medal is the state championship gold, it's hard to imagine the soon-to-be Twin Cedars senior will be as excited as she was Tuesday night just a few miles down the road at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex.
Dunkin was a ball of energy from the first pitch to the last pitch as she and her Saber teammates made their state softball tournament debuts in what proved to be an instant classic against third-ranked Lisbon on Iowa Central Field. Dunkin's fire burned the brightest in the top of the eighth as she headed down the third base line to score on a two-run home run hit by Grace Bailey in the top of the eighth, ultimately lifting Twin Cedars to a 2-0 win in the 1A state softball quarterfinals.
"The state cross-country and state track meets are great events to run in, but softball is kind of my thing," Dunkin said. "I love to come out here with my teammates and all of our coaches."
Entering the night as a perceived underdog to a 35-win Lisbon team that was playing at state for the fifth straight year, the Sabers made plenty of noise throughout the night outhitting the Lions 8-4 putting runners on base in seven of the eight innings. By the time the bottom of the eighth rolled around with Twin Cedars leading 2-0, it was the blue-clad Saber fans that were making the most noise at Iowa Central Field and throughout the Rogers Complex.
When Addi Petersen grounded out Chloe Durian at second base for the final out of the eighth, Dunkin spun around from behind the plate as the junior catcher not only celebrated the first state softball tournament win in 44 years for the program, but acknowledged the fans that made the trip from Bussey and the surrounding rural areas to support the Sabers.
"I love to play for Twin Cedars," Dunkin said. "That's my big thing. We haven't been here in 44 years. We're coming up here playing for Twin Cedars. We're going to make everyone realize we're a team that can compete for that state championship title even though we come from a very small school."
Twin Cedars played a big game on the biggest stage, connecting on a hit in almost every inning against Lisbon junior pitcher Ryleigh Allgood. Bailey was able to limit the Lions to just three base runners over the first five innings, recording just two strikeouts with the Sabers making almost every play possible in the field before their ace.
"I really relied on my defense," Bailey said. "There were a ton of ground balls. It was really a team victory. Even though I had the home run that brought in the two runs and pitched, it was the defense and my teammates that did the work behind me."
Brooke Roby, who like Bailey will be closing out her fifth and final year as a Twin Cedars softball player at state, recorded five outs on grounders hit to the Saber shortstop. Perhaps no out was bigger than the ground ball fielded by Roby off the bat of Petersen with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth as Roby atoned for a high throw that opened the inning that resulted in the only error for Twin Cedars in the game, opening the door for a potential scoring opportunity before slamming the door shut on the Lions.
"I knew I had to work through the pain and just get the out," Roby said. "There were a few nerves on that high throw. I knew I had to relax. I had to let go of that mistake and be ready for the next play."
Bailey made a slightly high throw of her own in the seventh inning with two on and two out for Lisbon as the Lions (35-5) looked for an opportunity to walk off with the win. Ali Mockehaupt, another fifth-year senior and cousin of 2020 Albia state softball champion catcher Alex Beard, reached up to snag Bailey's throw sending the last state softball quarterfinal game of this year's tournament into extra innings.
"We've played enough big games over the last five years that they're not scared," Twin Cedars softball head coach Zach Dunkin said. "They were relaxed coming into the game. They're not going to be scared of anybody. Somebody might beat us, but it won't be because we're scared to be on the field with anyone."
Rylee Dunkin gave the Sabers a chance to score early in the top of the eighth, drawing a lead-off walk before putting her running skills to good use by stealing her second base of the night. The throw to second to try and catch Dunkin stealing rolled into center field, allowing Dunkin to take off for third base leading to yet another on-field yell of encouragement from the junior catcher.
"I never saw any doubt or any frustration from our team throughout the game," Dunkin said. "We just kept making plays that were phenomenal. When the eighth inning came along, it was like a new game began. We didn't think of it any differently. We just had to get our bats alive."
Roby struck out in the first attempt by a Saber hitter to bring home Dunkin. Bailey, however, would more than connect vaulting a one-out pitch from Allgood deep into the Fort Dodge night with a two-run blast to left that would vault Twin Cedars into the state softball tournament semifinals.
"Rylee did the work to get on base. I was just looking for anything that would bring her home," Bailey said. "I would have taken a deep fly out. Anyway to get her home. That's all I was looking for."
Twin Cedars carried a 27-3 record into Wednesday night's Class 1A state semifinals, facing seventh-seeded Martensdale-St. Mary's for the second time this season as the Courier went to press. The Sabers shut out the Blue Devils, 3-0, in Martensdale on June 13 and will face either top-ranked North Linn or will be looking to avenge a late-June 4-3 home loss to Southeast Warren on Friday in either the third-place or 1A state championship game.
"I think a lot of people doubted us," Bailey said. "We're from a small town in Bussey. No one really knows about us. I think we're really making a statement up here."
