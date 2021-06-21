BLOOMFIELD — The future is bright for the Davis County softball team.
The present doesn't look too bad, either.
Sophomore pitcher Madeline Barker pitched a one-hit shutout over six innings, striking out 14 batters for the Mustangs during a 10-0 South Central Conference win over Centerville on Senior Night at the West Complex. Barker strung together six consecutive strikeouts at one point as Davis County improved to 15-5 during a season in which the Mustangs will lose just one senior.
The Mustang offense not only collected hits in double figures, but also played errorless ball. Davis County also executed the bunt with perfection, including a sacrifice bunt and three bunts for hits.
"We've been trying to play a little more small ball," noted Davis County skipper Zach Dunlavy. "We put an emphasis on execution and accountability."
The Mustangs picked up two runs in the bottom of the first frame. Leadoff-hitter Sophia Young was hit by the pitch, stole second base and scored on freshman Laynee Moore's RBI single.
Briley Lough picked up an infield hit and scored as slapper Sydney Henderson dropped a single down the left field line, putting the Mustangs up 2-0.
Davis County used a five-run rally in the bottom of the fourth inning to put the game out of reach. Cadan VanLaningham and Sophia Young bunted for singles after Madison Dunlavy opened the inning with a hit.
Rachel McFarland singled. Laynee Moore collected the third of her four hits on the night.
The game ended in the bottom of the sixth via the 10-run mercy rule. Briley Lough hit a double to deep center field bringing home the final run.
"I was very pleased from a defensive standpoint tonight," assessed Dunlavy. "We had no errors.
"We just need to focus on what we do. If we get some help along the way in the conference race, that's great."
Centerville (4-16, 0-8 SCC) steps out of conference on Wednesday for a trip to Melcher-Dallas.