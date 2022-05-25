PEKIN — The first game of the season was a struggle at the plate for the Van Buren County softball team.
The first two innings of game two didn't go much better. In the first nine innings of the season, the Warriors were limited to three hits, two walks and no runs by Fairfield junior Coty Engle and Pekin junior Brooke Miller.
Then came the third inning on Tuesday against Miller. After four full trips through the line-up over two nights, the Warriors finally came alive at the plate resulting in the team's first four runs of the season.
"It was a little tougher picking up on Pekin's pitching in the first couple of innings. Fairfield has a lot faster pitcher," Van Buren County junior Alli Campbell said. "I think we did a good job dealing with the change in speed. We had a talk with our coaches, settled down and figured out what we needed to fix."
The Warriors went from a team with just three hits and no runs in the first nine innings of the season to a team that hammered out 13 hits and scored 11 runs over the next four innings. Consecutive four-hit innings allowed Van Buren County to put away an 11-5 win, securing the first win of the season.
"It took us a couple innings to get going, but the girls finally started to square up on it a little bit," Van Buren County head softball coach Randy Smith said. "It's a different team this year with (Chelsey) Huff. We're not going to get 10 strikeouts a game. Our defense has to be really good. Alli does a good job and hits her spots, but the defense is going to have to be up to the task.
"Our top three kids hit the ball really well. We'll have everything set by next week, but this week we've had kids filling in at different spots, but we can show up and put some runs on the board. If our defense is good, you never know just how good this team could be this year."
Van Buren County (1-1) is seeking a fifth consecutive winning season, having vaulted into the top 15 statewide rankings last year while producing the program's winningest year going 22-6 with Huff anchoring both the pitching staff and the offense on the way to earning second-team all-state honors. The current William Penn Statesman went 14-5 in the pitching circle last year with 165 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings and a 1.16 ERA while leading the team at the plate in total hits (42), doubles (16), home runs (five), 36 RBIs, a .506 batting average, a .516 on-base percentage and a .880 slugging percentage.
Campbell, who matched Huff with five home runs last season while going 8-1 in nine pitching starts, picked up her first win of her junior campaign. After allowing five runs on eight hits over six innings against fifth-ranked (4A) Fairfield on Monday, Campbell allowed just one earned run to the Panthers stranding runners in scoring position in four of the seven innings pitched on Tuesday.
"I was a little better against Fairfield. I was doing a better job hitting my spots in that game. I think I was a little sore going into this game," Campbell said. "I'm very excited for this opportunity. I've been practicing very hard throughout the offseason to get ready for this."
For the second straight game, Pekin (0-2) was able to strike first for an early lead after scoring a pair of first inning runs on Monday against Mediapolis. On Tuesday, a Warrior error aided the Panthers as Quinnlyn Baker reached base with one out and eventually scored on a wild pitch after moving to third on Claire Roth's one-out single.
For the second straight night, however, the lead quickly disappeared. Cala Smith singled in Jade Balmer with the tying run in the third inning before Ivy Davidson put the Warriors on top for good, lining a two-run double into the left-field gap to give Van Buren County a 3-1 lead.
"Our confidence was pretty low when we first went into it," Campbell said. "Once Jade got that first hit, I think we were able to boost our confidence off each other."
Brooke Miller took care of Van Buren hitters early, fielding balls to record the first four outs as the Warriors sent the ball right back to the pitching circle. Miller would finish the night by recording 12 of the 21 outs either by striking out Van Buren County batters or making plays on line outs, pop ups, groundouts and bunts.
"I'm usually not very good at fielding my position, so getting those first four outs felt pretty good," Miller said. "They started timing up my fastball and it kind of got off the tracks. We've got a brand new catcher this year who is brand new to the position in general. It's been hard to adjust, but we're working on it."
Smith, Davidson and Campbell each finished with three hits, helping to secure Van Buren County's first win with the hits all coming in the middle of the scoring rallies for the Warriors. Davidson and Campbell connected on back-to-back run-scoring hits in the fifth, opening a 7-3 lead, before four straight hits in the sixth capped by a two-run single off the bat of Campbell opened up an eight-run lead.
"We're still trying to work around what we need to early in the season, but our offense is coming along and our defense is playing pretty good," Smith said. "There's no reason to think we can't be a successful team again this season."