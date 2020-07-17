OTTUMWA — For the Ottumwa High School softball team, 2020 was a year of adapting to several changes.
From a brand new coaching staff to the new realities of playing during a pandemic, the Bulldog players had to deal with a lot of stark differences this summer with so much returning talent from last year’s state tournament qualifier. One thing that won’t be different, however, is the road Ottumwa will have to take to make it back to Fort Dodge.
Just like last season, 10th-ranked Ottumwa (15-8) opens the postseason hosting a Class 5A regional semifinal with Urbandale (9-17) challenging the Bulldogs at Frank Huston Field on Saturday night. Just like last season, a home win likely sends the Bulldogs on the road to earn a regional championship against a rated rival with sixth-ranked Ankeny Centennial (19-8) favored to beat Cedar Falls (3-5) in the other 5A, Region 5 semifinal contest Saturday.
Should Ottumwa and Ankeny Centennial win Saturday, the Bulldogs would have to go on the road for a regional final for the fourth time in five years. After falling at Waukee in 2016 and Indianola in 2018, Ottumwa broke through last year at Kent-Stein Park winning a wild nine-inning thriller over Muscatine, 12-9, in what proved to be the final win former head coach Frank Huston’s legendary career.
Now, in Mandi Moore’s first year as Ottumwa’s second-ever head softball coach, the Bulldogs hope the experience of last year’s run to Fort Dodge will give them an edge heading into postseason play this year.
“Starting at home always makes you want to win more, since you’re playing to protect your home turf,” Ottumwa senior shortstop Kaylee Bix said. “Knowing the road is similar to last year, I think it helps give us that confidence to know what to expect with each game.”
Bix is one of five seniors on the Ottumwa softball team, many of whom have been a part of the program through tough postseason losses, including regional and state tournament losses to Waukee and Indianola. This year, the coronavirus pandemic altered Ottumwa’s schedule in a way that truly tested the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa played 19 of their 23 games against CIML opponents, ultimately facing four teams (Fort Dodge, West Des Moines Valley, Waukee, Iowa City High) that were ranked in the top 10 of Class 5A. The Bulldogs not only hung in with every one of those top teams, but proved they could come out on top as was the case against top-ranked Fort Dodge when Jillian Heaton’s 14th-inning homer lifted Ottumwa to a 4-3 win on June 23 or last Friday night when the Bulldogs avenged last year’s state quarterfinal loss to Waukee with a 4-0 win on Senior Night over the fifth-ranked Warriors.
“We’ve been on a role and we have the confidence that we can beat anybody,” Bix said. “Being a shortened season, we didn’t have a lot of time to prepare, but I think we’ve grown a lot as a team. We’re playing some of our best softball at the right time.”
Perhaps no player is hitting her stride at the right time like senior pitcher Kacy Nickerson. The all-state hurler rides into Saturday’s postseason opener having recorded 16 consecutive scoreless innings with a four-hit complete-game shutout against Waukee last Friday and a one-hit shutout thrown on Monday against Mason City.
“I feel like I’m at a point where I’m really confident in all my pitches,” Nickerson said. “Everything is working right now. I’m just focusing in on working on one batter at a time.”
Moore can certainly appreciate what solid pitching, defense and a wealth of experience can do for an Ottumwa softball team. The first-year head coach of the Bulldogs pitched in three state tournaments for Ottumwa, including a fourth-place finish in the 2013 tournament as a senior starting with a complete-game shutout pitched in the state quarterfinals against Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
“You always look forward to getting back anytime you go to state. These girls are playing with that confidence. They’ve proven they can beat any team in the state and be one of the best teams in the state,” Moore said. “They’ve got the confidence. They’ve got the talent. This is a great group of girls. The seniors have been the rocks and the pillars for us this year. They’ll all be missed when this season is over, which hopefully won’t be for another few weeks.”