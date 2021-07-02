OTTUWMA — It's not how you start, it's how you finish.
While the term is a cliche in most cases, it's what Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore saw out of the Bulldogs at the 47th annual Ottumwa Classic on Friday. They came out on their home field and played what she felt was some of the best she's seen out of them all season against two of the state's best.
Ottumwa began the night win a 6-1 victory over Roland Story, only to close out out the Ottumwa Classic with a 4-3 loss at the hands of Ankeny. Split or no split, Moore liked what she saw out of the Bulldogs on Friday.
"That's probably the best we've played throughout the season, which is a good thing because we're nearing the end here," Moore said.
Moore said it. The Bulldogs' timing couldn't be better. Coming into Friday, Ottumwa had won its last eight games and after the split on Friday, have just two games left in the regular season before hosting Iowa City West next Thursday at 7 p.m. to open the postseason. Not a bad time to be playing your best ball.
Ottumwa began the day by taking out Roland Story 6-1 behind the arm of Ashlynn Sheets and the bats of Ella Allar, Jocelyn Ware and company. Sheets did her thing in the circle, pitching six innings while racking up seven strikeouts and allowing five hits. Sheets allowed an unearned run after an error by the Bulldog's infield allowed the Norsemen to sneak a run in.
Offensively, Allar provided three hits, scored twice and drove in a run to continue her solid sophomore campaign for Ottumwa. Shortstop Jocelyn Ware had three hits of her own and scored twice in the nine spot of the order. In total, Ottumwa put up 11 hits on the Norsemen, including four doubles.
"Energy and confidence-wise I think we're fine, but we have some spots we can be better for sure. I think we're doing pretty good," Ware said.
The win over Roland Story made it nine in a row for the Bulldogs heading into their matchup with the Ankeny Hawks. But that would be the end of the winning streak.
Both teams competed with each one another all the way through, with four lead changes coming in the final game of the night. Ottumwa would grab an early 1-0 lead after Anne Guest hit a weak ground ball that barely got out from the batter's box, scoring Josie Lemonds in the second inning.
Ankeny would counter with two runs in the top of the third, only for the Bulldogs to tie it at 2-2 thanks to Amber Shotts' RBI double.
"We had our ups-and-down, which every game has, but we came back from it and yeah, we might have lost by one in this game but I think we played pretty hard in this," Shotts said.
After Ottumwa briefly stole the lead back in the home half of the fifth, the Hawks would score two runs in the sixth inning off two Ottumwa errors and a single. They would go on to take the ballgame 4-3.
"No loss is ever a good loss," Moore said. "We stuck with them, and that was a ranked team. That shows ourselves we can compete with anybody here."
Moore said the Bulldog's showed they were continuing to play their best softball on friday with constant at-bats, with middle-of-the-pack and bottom of the order hitters stepping up in both games. Moore said her groups' confidence was there, but has to improve in order for this momentum to carry over come postseason time.
"They're their own worst critics," Moore said. They're super hard on each other and themselves. They just need more confidence to make it happen more."
Shotts added two more RBIs over the day to her season total, putting her in a tie for the team lead with Allar at 25 on the season.
The junior said close losses will hurt in the short term, especially with the team's win streak being what it was, but said playing a team like Ankeny until the very end proves to themselves they truly are playing their best ball when it matters most.
"Being able to play any team, no matter what ranking, coming out of a game like that with our bats like that was good. Just going up against a team like that is great for us," Shotts said."
The Bulldogs' split on Friday moved them to 20-13 on the season, the program's first 20-win season since the 2018-19 campaign.
Ottumwa will be back at Huston Field on Saturday to face Iowa City High at 1:30 p.m. and Assumption at 3:15 p.m. to close out the regular season.