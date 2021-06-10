EDDYVILLE — Brooklyn Bettis opened Wednesday night's South Central Conference softball contest by walking Centerville freshman Kiera Klum.
It would be the only walk that Bettis would allow. It would take another five innings for the Redettes to even put another runner on base against the freshman hurler.
Bettis racked up 13 strikeouts for fifth-ranked (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, tossing a one-hit shutout on Wednesday as the Rockets remained unbeaten through 12 games with a 9-0 win over Centerville. Bettis carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Kenly Shilling dropped in a one-out single in front of EBF center fielder Lillie Hynick.
"Bettis hit her spots," assessed the Rockets skipper, Tony Fenton. "Whitney (Klyn) made some outstanding plays at second base as well."
After Bettis struck out the side following her only walk of the night, Emalee Davis started the bottom of the first inning off with line shot single to center field for EBF. Davis stole second base and raced home on a single down the left field line by Megan Lobberecht, giving the Rockets a 1-0 lead.
Lobberecht would steal second base and move to third on a single by Emma Lenox. Sarah Schutt then hit a hard ground ball that was bobbled at third base, allowing Lobberecht to score EBF's second run of the opening inning.
The Rockets would pick up two more runs in the bottom of the third. Hynick reached on an infield single and came home after an error and a steal on a sacrifice fly by Lenox.
Lobberecht would also score her second run in the third inning, coming home on an error to put EBF up 4-0. Redettes senior pitcher Claire Mathews lined out to the shortstop in the top of the fourth inning to end a streak of eight consecutive strikeouts by Bettis as Mathews would be the only Centerville hitter not to be struck out in the contest.
In the bottom of the fourth, EBF added three more runs on five hits, including a double off the left field fence by Lobberecht. The Rockets picked up two more runs in the bottom of the fifth on a double by Faith Roberts and singles by Molly Shafer and Emalee Davis.
The Redettes (3-7, 0-5 SCC) would break up the Bettis would be no-hitter in the top of the sixth on a soft fly ball by Shilling. Davis led the Rockets (12-0, 3-0 SCC) with three singles and two stolen bases. Lobbrecht and Lenox each added two hits for the Rockets in the winning effort.
Centerville will return to Eddyville on Saturday to compete in the 49th EBF Invitational featuring four teams competing on two diamonds. Each diamond will host five scheduled games starting at 10 a.m.
Davis County, who will also host EBF in a key SCC contest at the new West Complex in Bloomfield on Friday, will also take part in the tournament at Eddyville on Saturday. While a top-five clash between EBF (No. 5 in 3A) and Sigourney (No. 5 in 1A) opens play on the regular high school diamond, Davis County will face BGM on the west field northeast of the high school.
Centerville will open the tournament against BGM after the Bears and Mustangs conclude their game on the west field Saturday at approximately 11:45 a.m. The Redettes will then face Mid-Prairie in the third of five games on EBF's west field at approximately 1:30 p.m.