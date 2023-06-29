Prep softball: Big inning lifts Osky past EBF

EDDYVILLE —
It is a natural backyard rivalry when teams from Oskaloosa and Eddyville get together on the court or on the field and that rivalry was on display Tuesday night when the Indians paid a visit to the Rockets on the diamond at Ike Ryan Field.
The outcome was hanging in the balance for four innings as Oskaloosa’s Shannon Van Rheenen and EBF’s Bella Noble locked horns in a good old fashioned pitching duel.
Whitney Klyn led off the bottom of the fourth inning for the Rockets and she left the yard with a drive over the fence in the left-centerfield gap. That shot gave EBF a brief 2 – 1 lead, but like ice cream on a hot summer day, it didn’t last long.
Malea Walker led off the top of the fifth with a hard ground ball that was booted and then thrown away. Walker is like lightning in a bottle and when the play was over, she was perched on third base.
Van Rheenen not only pitched the win, but she was the hitting star of the game with a double and three singles. It was the double by Van Rheenen that sent Walker home. Lydia Van Veldhuizen followed with a double, but Van Rheenen went back to second to tag up and a strong throw by EBF center fielder, Aliya Wagamon held her at third base. Kassie Johnson was plunked by a pitch to load the sacks and singles by Hailey Harbor and Kobe Criss sent all three runners home.
In the final three innings the Rockets would get a base runner on with one or no outs, but Van Rheenen would induce pop ups or fly outs to put the ka-bosh on each threat.
The Indians scored first in the top of the third inning when Hailey Parker legged out and infield hit and moved up on Walker’s sacrifice bunt. Parker came home on a Van Rheenen single.
The Rockets answered in the bottom of the third. Molly Shafer tapped a two out infield single and swiped second. Shafer then scored on a pair of Indian errors.
“We still have some things to clean up on defense”, Oskaloosa coach Caitlin Woods said. “Our offense lifted us up tonight and Shannon was outstanding in the circle. She threw strikes and she did a great job of keeping them from scoring”.
“The big inning hurt us and it shouldn’t have happened”, EBF coach Tony Fenton said. “We had several scoring opportunities, but we couldn’t cash in. Too many pop ups and harmless fly balls let them off the hook”.
After wrapping up the regular season against fourth-ranked (3A) South Central Conference champion Davis County on Thursday, EBF hosts Pella Christian on Friday to open Class 2A regional tournament play. Oskaloosa dropped a pair of Little Hawkeye Conference games at sixth-ranked (4A) Indianola on Wednesday, falling 4-1 in game one and 14-4 in game two.
The Indians head to Bloomfield on Friday to face No. 4 (3A) Davis County after traveling No. 14 (3A) Grinnell for Little Hawkeye Conference action on Thursday.
PREP SOFTBALL
Oskaloosa 5, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 1
Oskaloosa 0 0 1 0 4 0 0 5 10 3
EBF 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Oskaloosa Battery – Shannon Van Rheenen (WP), 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, 1 HB and Lydia Van Veldhuizen.
Oskaloosa hitting: Hailey Parker 1-for-4, Van Rheenen 4-for-4, Van Veldhuizen 1-for-3, Kassis Johnson 1-for-3, Hailey Harbor 1-for-3, Kobe Criss 1-for-3, Vivian Bolibaugh 1-for-3.
Oskaloosa runs: Parker 1, Malea Walker 1, Van Rheenen 1, Van Veldhuizen 1, Johnson 1
Oskaloosa RBI: Van Rheenen 2, Harbor 1, Criss 1.
2B – Van Rheenen 1, Van Veldhuizen 1.
EBF Battery – Bella Noble (LP), 7 IP. 10 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K. 2 HB and Kaylee Helm.
EBF hitting: Molly Shafer 1-for-4, Whitney Kly 1-for-3, Aliya Wagamon 1-for-3, Cooper Champoux 2-for-3.
EBF runs: M. Shafer 1, Klyn 1.
EBF RBI: Klyn 1.
2B – Wagamon 1
HR – Klyn 1.
