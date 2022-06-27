DES MOINES — Just a few more hits might have lifted the Ottumwa High School softball teams to wins over three ranked opponents last week.
The Bulldogs had plenty of hits in store for Des Moines North on Monday, snapping a four-game losing streak by spreading the wealth with 40 runs scored on 36 hits collected by 13 different batters in a CIML Metro conference sweep of the Polar Bears. After scoring 15 runs in the opening inning of a 25-0 win to open the doubleheader, Ottumwa completed the sweep winning 15-0 in game two as Chloe Bradley and Sydney Rockhold combined to throw a three-inning no-hitter in the pitching circle.
Jocelyn Ware set the tone for the Bulldogs at the top of the order, going 3-3 with a pair of doubles and her first home run of the season, driving in four runs with a grand slam while scoring three times. Ella Allar added three hits, including one of Ottumwa's nine doubles in the opener, while scoring a game-high four runs.
Samantha Weeks added a triple and a double, coming up a home run short of hitting for the cycle, while driving in a game-high six runs and scoring twice in game one. Ella Thompson connected on her first varsity home run in game two, going 2-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored after Jordan Pauls snapped a tie with Amber Shotts by hitting her team-leading fifth home run earlier in the final inning of the doubleheader.
Shotts led Ottumwa with three hits, driving in three runs while scoring three more. Five more doubles, including two-base hits by Weeks, Thompson, Rockhold and Allar, kept the Bulldogs out in front in a tight Metro race with a pivotal doubleheader coming up on Wednesday.
Ottumwa (19-12, 14-2 CIML Metro) will be back home for a doubleheader with Des Moines Lincoln. The two teams entered the week tied atop the conference, putting the Metro softball title directly on the line with each team looking for the outright title by sweeping the twinbill at Frank Huston Field.
Ottumwa will also be hosting the state's longest running classic as the 48th edition of the Ottumwa Classic begins Friday with Albia and Southeast Polk facing off in the first of 11 games over two days beginning at 10 a.m. Ottumwa will play in the final two games each day, facing Roland-Story and Ankeny on Friday starting at approximately 5 p.m. Ottumwa also faces Davenport Assumption and Fairfield in back-to-back games on Saturday starting at approximately 3:15 p.m.
