OTTUMWA — It might have been hard to tell exactly which team Samantha Weeks played for midway through Wednesday night's CIML Metro softball doubleheader.
In the process of sliding home scoring the winning run for Ottumwa, clinching a dramatic 7-6 victory to open the night, Weeks saw her uniform change colors. Gone was the pristine white home jersey that the Bulldog freshman started the game with.
In its place, a uniform that matched the color of the red infield dirt at Frank Huston Field. It took Weeks nearly the entire break between games to brush off most of the dirt that she carried with her off the field after scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh.
"I can my own little rec complex here," Weeks joked after wiping off much of the excess dirt.
Weeks was just getting started, as it turned out, after coming in off the bench to reach base twice including a key single in the seventh inning to help Ottumwa erase a 6-5 Roughrider lead. Weeks hammered her first home of the season in game two, her third hit of the doubleheader, to help the Bulldogs clinch the sweep with seven runs in the fourth that put away a 14-4 win in five innings.
"When our bats come alive and once we start hitting, we just keep on going," Weeks said. "We keep our heads high. We strive not to be negative. That negative energy can really bring us down. We try to be positive and always look forward to the outcome."
While the Bulldogs were able to pull away late to clinch a run-rule win in game two, neither game with Roosevelt was easy to win. After seeing a late one-run lead slip away in the opener, the Roughriders jumped right back on top in the first inning of game two as Rylee Jones drove in Isabelle Huggins with an RBI single to put the Roughriders up 1-0.
Ottumwa, however, would have an immediate response. The Bulldogs batted around in the bottom of the first, sending 10 batters to plate with five coming home. Amber Shotts doubled in two runs to put the Bulldogs ahead for good with the third of four straight hits Ottumwa collected to open the game off Roosevelt starting pitcher Madeline Thomas.
"Once we get something going, we just continue to feed off that," Weeks said.
For Weeks, Wednesday's doubleheader might have been something of a break through after suffering an ankle injury one week earlier during a doubleheader sweep of Des Moines North. Still playing with a brace on the ankle, Weeks showed no ill effects running the bases in the seventh inning in the opening game making a dash down the third base line with one out and the score tied at 6-6 when Roosevelt opening-game starting pitcher Jaleah Lee misfired early in her battle with Jocelyn Ware.
"The pain is still there, but we're pushing through," Weeks said. "When I'm in the moment, I know I have to score. I just put my head down and I was going. There was no turning back. I'm not the fastest runner on the team, but I knew I had a chance. I just made the dive and got dirty."
The dash home by Weeks was yet another clutch play in a stretch of games defined by Ottumwa players coming up with winning plays. Madelyn Houk has made her mark early this season defensively, having thrown out two runners at home plate on Saturday to clinch a 3-2 win over fourth-ranked (3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame at the Davenport West Classic.
Houk had a tiebreaking two-run single in the fifth inning of Wednesday's opening game, giving OHS a 5-3 lead. While the Roughriders (4-11, 2-6 CIML Metro) would rally in the sixth to regain a 6-5 lead, Roosevelt could have been ahead by more if Houk had not thrown out two more runners from center field.
"I've always lacked a little bit of confidence with my hitting, so come up big at the plate like I did in these games makes me really happy," Houk said. "It does feel really good to make those plays from the outfield. Just waiting to see that hand go up from the umpire calling them out is a great feeling."
Houk added three more hits and scored three more runs for Ottumwa in game two as the Bulldogs finally put away the conference sweep by sending a dozen batters to plate in the fourth. Jordan Pauls closed the night out for the Bulldog offense with a two-run double, the sixth hit of the inning for Ottumwa, while Ware threw out the final two Roosevelt batters stranding Avery Vukavich at third with the game-extending run.
"It's a lot of work, but we all pull through together," Houk said. "We all stay supportive of each other. We all stay up in the dugout. We all keep our heads up so we can all work through it together."
Ottumwa (13-6, 8-2 CIML Metro) hosts Urbandale on Thursday.