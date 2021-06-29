BURLINGTON – Samantha Weeks delivered the biggest hit of her young Ottumwa High School softball career on Tuesday, delivering a bases-clearing double with two outs in the sixth inning to help rally the Bulldogs in the second game of a historic doubleheader against Burlington.
Weeks erased a 3-1 lead for the Grayhounds with one swing, lifting Ottumwa to a 4-3 win in game two after Ashlynn Sheets pitched the Bulldogs to a 2-1 win in the opening game of the program's first indoor contests. The rescheduled varsity doubleheader was moved inside the Fun City Turf on Tuesday due to showers passing through southern Iowa.
Amber Shotts put Ottumwa (18-12) on top in the very first inning of the indoor doubleheader, driving in Zoey Jones and Ella Allar with a two-run single in game one. Sheets would keep Ottumwa's lead in tact, allowing just one run on three hits over six innings while striking out six batters.
Burlington (16-13) struck first in game two on a two-out ground-rule double that allowed Carley McGinity to score, but snuck under the temporary fence in left preventing Kayla Norton from scoring from first. Hannah Huvelmann collected a pair of two-out, run-scoring singles against Chloe Bradley, giving Burlington a 3-1 lead entering the sixth inning.
Four outs away from securing a split, the Grayhounds ran into trouble in the sixth as Jordan Pauls, Shotts and Josie Lemonds all singled to load the bases in front of Weeks. The eighth-grade first baseman drove a pitch deep to left that got down and bounced off the temporary fence, staying in play allowing Lemonds to score from first base with the go-ahead run giving Ottumwa a 4-3 lead.
Norton had her sights set on getting into scoring position to open the bottom of the seventh, lifting a double into left-center. Jones fielded the ball, crashed into the temporary fence, got up and threw a strike to Lemonds at third base to catch Norton wiping out Burlington's last base runner to reach second base.
Ottumwa returns to CIML Metro conference play on Wednesday night at Des Moines Lincoln. The varsity doubleheader with the Railsplitters begins at 5 p.m.