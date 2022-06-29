OTTUMWA — With every pitch that Sophia DeFino threw in the seventh inning, the noise got louder and louder.
Each pitch that missed to Avery Frankie, then Jocelyn Ware, then Ella Allar encouraged the Ottumwa High School softball team to get louder and louder in the dugout. The noise only grew after Ella Allar drove a pitch into the right-center field gap for an RBI double, bringing the CIML Metro conference title within reach for the Bulldogs.
In the end, Jordan Pauls got to finish what she started on Wednesday night. After hitting her team-leading sixth home run to put the first of three runs on the board for the Bulldogs in a 3-1 win to open the pivotal CIML Metro conference doubleheader with Des Moines Lincoln, Pauls closed out the night by driving a two-run single into left bringing in Ware and Allar with the winning runs in game two as Ottumwa rallied for a 6-5 win in the nightcap against the Railsplitters, clinching at least a share of the final Metro softball championship.
"I was still nervous with the bases loaded and nobody out. If I grounded out, it could have been two outs. If I popped up, that's an out without bringing in a run," Pauls said. "I had to get it to the green. I wanted something higher. It ended up being a low pitch, which is not as easy to hit. It was awesome to come through for the team. We were all screaming our heads off throughout the seventh inning."
Mandi Moore, who has faced that type of situation as a pitcher for Ottumwa, Indian Hills and Iowa State, talked about the impact the Bulldog dugout might have had in the bottom of the seventh. Ottumwa scored three runs to rally without giving up an out in the final inning.
"I've been there as a pitcher and it's extremely hard to focus with something that loud," Moore said. "They can make a lot of noise for just 16 girls in the dugout. I keep reminding the girls that it becomes frustrating for them and a huge positive for us. We've got to keep rolling with that. It's working for us."
The sweep clinched Moore's first conference title as a head coach. Ottumwa (21-12, 14-2 CIML Metro) can clinch the outright title with just one win in two games at Des Moines Roosevelt on Tuesday.
"I've said it a million times and I'll keep saying it. This is a great group of kids," Moore said. "They absolutely proud of them. They fight for everything they've earned and they deserve this.
"I love to win, but I keep telling them they're giving me gray hairs just because it's so much pressure with so many of these close games. It's definitely exciting."
The excitement continues on Friday and Saturday as Ottumwa hosts the longest-running softball classic. The 48th edition of the Ottumwa Softball Classic brings nine teams into Wapello County for 11 games featuring seven ranked teams with traditional powers Solon and Ottumwa serving as the only unranked teams in the field.
"I'm excited to play these competitive games at the Classic," Moore said. "We need it to be a better team in general. We really pull from it. The games that we've played close against ranked teams have brought experiences that we've pulled from to get better throughout the season. We've pulled out both the positives and negatives. I'm excited for the Classic. I think it will be a great two days of high school softball."
Des Moines Lincoln (19-17, 12-4 CIML Metro) wraps up conference play against Des Moines Hoover. The Railsplitters would need to seep the Huskies and hope that Roosevelt sweeps Ottumwa on Tuesday to share the conference title with the Bulldogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.