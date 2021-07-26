OTTUMWA — Three members of the Ottumwa High School softball team earned first-team all-CIML Metro conference honors. Sophomore pitcher Ashlynn Sheets, sophomore infielder Ella Allar and junior Amber Sheets were selected to the first team with Sheets being one of three utility players selected.
Jordan Pauls, Anne Guest and Zoey Jones were selected as second-team all-Metro conference honorees. Pauls was selected as the second-team all-conference catcher while Guest and Jones were two of three outfielders named to the second team.
Four Ottumwa players were all-conference honorable mention picks including senior Josie Lemonds, junior Chloe Bradley, sophomore Jocelyn Ware and eighth-grader Samantha Weeks. The Bulldogs finished 24-16 this season, coming in second in the conference standings to Des Moines East with a final Metro mark of 16-4.