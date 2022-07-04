OTTUMWA — Samantha Weeks promised the Ottumwa High School softball team would put on a show on Saturday.
In what may very be the final act on their home stage this season, Weeks and the Bulldogs brought home a win to close out the 48th annual Ottumwa Classic. In the most compelling game of the five played at Frank Huston Field, Ottumwa bounced back from a 7-0 loss to second-ranked (3A) Davenport Assumption by holding off No. 13 (4A) Fairfield, 3-2, stranding Brynley Allison at second base representing the tying run with power-hitting IHCC recruit Hannah Simpson standing on deck hoping for a chance to deliver a potential game-winning hit.
"I'm just glad we won," Weeks said. "It's a good way to end what might be our last home game. We just had to get going and we started off (against Fairfield) really strong with our bats. If we start out well, we can usually feed off that and put it into other innings."
Ottumwa never looked back against the Trojans after responding from an error that allowed Delaney Breen to score the first run of the game for Fairfield in the top of the first inning. The Bulldogs immediately tied the game on back-to-back hits by Jocelyn Ware and Ella Allar to open the bottom of the first before a two-out error opened the door for a go-ahead Bulldog rally.
Weeks had a hand in snapping the tie, moving Jordan Pauls to third with a one-out hit to load the bases. Wild pitches by Laney Norris would ultimately allow both Pauls and Hunter Caldwell to score with Caldwell beating a throw back from first as Madelyn Houk beat out a throw to first that would have finished an inning-ending strikeout, giving Ottumwa key third run.
"We've talked a lot this season about bouncing back even if something doesn't go your way," OHS head softball coach Mandi Moore said. "You have to have a short-term memory. Softball's not a long enough game to sit around and remember what happened even two outs ago. Short-term memory and playing our softball are what we focus on the most."
Assumption (29-8), once again a contender to win a state championship later this month, was the only team on Saturday to exit the Classic without losing a game. Leah Mar, Molly Roe, Abby Odean and Bella Nigey combined to throw 14 shutout innings for the Knights in an 8-0 win over eighth-ranked (3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame and the seven-run win over the Bulldogs featuring a complete-game two-hit shutout tossed by Niggy.
"When you're facing a tough team like (Assumption), you have to take away all the positives you can," Weeks said. "Even if you are getting beat, you have to feed off the positive things you're able to do. Negatives just weigh you down."
Ottumwa did put a rally together against Niggy and the Knights. Amber Shotts, Pauls and Ashlynn Sheets were all able to reach base for the Bulldogs as the heart of the order gave Assumption fits in the fourth before Sydney Roe threw out Shotts trying to steal third before Niggy struck out Weeks and Houk to end Ottumwa's best threat of the game.
"I'm glad we all stayed together despite the ups and downs of both games," Shotts said. "We still managed to come together and play as a team. That's all I can ask for."
Fairfield would have to settle for a split, wrapping a 27-8 record season on Saturday. The Trojans opened the day impressively, facing a Solon team that pounded out 15 hits in six innings in a 13-3 win over WB-ND (23-7) to open the Classic.
Danielle Breen recorded three hits and scored three runs for Fairfield in an 8-3 win over the 20-15 Spartans. Eight of Fairfield's nine batters collected at least one hit in the victory, with began with a five-run opening inning for the Trojans, adding another late-season win over a prestigious softball program after shutting out Carlisle last weekend at the Clear Creek-Amana Tournament.
"The Ottumwa Classic is always a fun tournament to be a part of. You get great competition close to home," Breen said. "It's fun beating teams like Carlisle and Solon no matter where you beat them at. As a team, we all have confidence in each other and we can all step up whenever we need to."
Both Ottumwa (22-13) and Fairfield will open postseason play on Thursday with the Bulldogs heading to Urbandale for the Class 5A, Region 4 quarterfinals at Gary Page Field needing wins at Urbandale and West Des Moines Valley to earn a spot in the regional finals either at Bettendorf or, possibly, hosting Iowa City High next week.
"We're going to be as loud as we can. We like to be up and positive," Shotts said. "I do hope we're not done playing here. I do have confidence that we can go even further."
As for Fairfield, the Trojans host Mount Pleasant in the Class 4A, Region 5 quarterfinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. Despite being ranked throughout the season with stellar wins over tradition-rich programs, Fairfield has to win three games including two away from home against potential ranked rivals with a trip to No. 12 Knoxville awaiting on Saturday for the regional semifinals.
"When Carlisle's coach is telling (Fairfield head) Coach (Bob) Bradfield that we have a good chance to make it to state, you know you've got a team capable of doing some special things," Fairfield all-state first baseman Hannah Simpson said. "If we have to win at Knoxville and we have to win at Winterset, that'll be the plan. Our goal is to make it state, even if we have to hit the road to accomplish it."
