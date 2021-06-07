OTTUMWA — Chloe Bradley thought she got all of it, but she still wasn't sure.
When she saw her teammates exiting the dugout, Bradley knew she had achieved a milestone after hitting her first varsity home run for the Ottumwa High School softball team.
"I wasn't seeing anything, so in my mind I just kept telling myself that I had to keep going," Bradley said. "When I saw everyone coming out of the dugout, I knew it was gone. It felt so good. There's not even words to describe how good it felt."
Bradley's three-run blast in the bottom of the fourth helped cement the first CIML Metro doubleheader sweep of the year for the Bulldogs. Combined with an impressive 15-0 win in three innings over Oskaloosa on Saturday, Ottumwa clinched its first winning streak of the 2021 season on Monday outlasting Des Moines Hoover 1-0 in an eight-inning opener before pounding away in game two to secure an 11-1 win in just five innings.
That's three straight wins for Ottumwa after a 2-5 start that included four losses in the season's first five games. With a doubleheader at Des Moines North on deck on Wednesday, the Bulldogs may be about to turn the corner with a young team that continues to grow in front of everyone with new players at new positions including two new pitchers taking over at the front of the rotation.
"I think we still have a little bit to go. We're still young and you can see the youth in us sometimes," Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. "You can definitely see the talent that's there. When we're clicking on all cylinders, it's a great thing. I'm excited for what's to come."
Ottumwa clicked offensively like never before on Saturday, scoring 13 runs in the very first inning against Oskaloosa turning what was expected to be a showdown between the Highway 63 rivals at the Lacey Sports Complex into a quick rout. Ella Allar, coming off her first walk-off hit of her varsity career, added three hits including one of Ottumwa's six doubles against the Indians driving in two runs while scoring three times keeping the line impressively moving for the Bulldogs to close out the Osky Classic.
"Being able to swing the bat, being able to play the short game. It's a great thing," Moore said. "We just need to get used to doing it more consistently. I think that will come with the more games that we play."
Ottumwa's offense was stymied in the first of the two CIML Metro contests with Hoover on Monday by senior pitcher Aris Tyler, who allowed just one hit, one hit batter and two walks in seven innings to the Bulldogs while striking out 12 batters.
That outstanding performance in the pitching circle, however, still did not result in a win for the Huskies. Ashlynn Sheets proved to be up to the challenge of matching Tyler striking out 12 hitters of her own for the Bulldogs over eight innings scattering three hits and walking just one batter.
"My inside rise(ball) was working. It was kind of jamming them on the hands a little bit," Sheets said. "It's a hard pitch to hit, especially if it's coming from left side going to the right. It worked pretty well for me."
Sheets avoided allowing Hoover to put the first run of the game on the board in the third inning as the teams played on despite a downpour of rain. After walking Nevaeh Montgomery to open the inning and falling behind Aubrie Hiskey 2-0, Sheets was informed by home plate umpire Pat Pacha that she was throwing illegal pitches.
The adjustment Sheets made actually made her more effective in the rain. The sophomore ace came back to strike out Hiskey and, after a groundout by Claire Johnson that moved Montgomery into scoring position, Sheets struck out Brooklyn Royster to keep Hoover from scoring what might have proven to be a decisive opening run.
"I was not presenting the ball because I didn't want it to get wet and I got called for doing it," Sheets said. "I trusted my defense behind me if they got a hit. It certainly didn't hurt having that conversation. I was also able to get a new rosin bag out to the pitching circle, but we agreed I could keep my hands separated instead of really showing the ball, which was able to keep the ball dry. That's all I really needed."
Ottumwa (5-5, 3-1 Metro) finally put away the opening game when Anne Guest doubled leading off the bottom of the eighth, accounting for both hits at the time off Tyler. Jocelyn Ware collected the third and final hit of the opener for OHS, bunting for a single drawing a throw that got away from the Huskies allowing Guest to score the winning run.
Hoover (2-4, 2-2 Metro) looked to strike back quickly against Bradley, scoring the first run of the second game thanks to an error and hard-hit RBI infield single by Alexia Jarrett. Ottumwa answered back with six straight hits to great Hoover's second-game starting pitcher Kaitlynn Asher kicking off a five-run rally for the Bulldogs.
Bradley had her best varsity start yet, allowing just three hits to the Huskies with one walk and three strikeouts. For the first time this season, Sheets and Bradley combined to not allow a single earned run in a doubleheader, shades of the senior pitchers the current OHS teammates have replaced.
"Kacy (Nickerson) and Ashton (Brown) were both such great role models. You want to be as good as they were," Bradley said. "You try as hard as they did. They were both great pitchers for us. I just want to try and make them proud."