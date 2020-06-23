OTTUMWA — Jillian Heaton wouldn’t mind seeing Fort Dodge again at the Class 5A state softball tournament.
The Ottumwa senior, however, shot down the idea of going another 14 innings with the top-ranked Dodgers. Heaton brought a close on a long night of softball at Frank Huston Field on Tuesday, blasting a solo home run on the first pitch in the bottom of the 14th to clinch a 4-3 win for No. 11 Ottumwa. Fort Dodge edged out OHS in the opening game, 3-2, on a seventh-inning two-out RBI double by Jalen Adams.
“Absolutely not,” Heaton answered when questioned about the prospect of another nail-biting marathon with Dodgers with the highest stakes of the season on the line. “I do want to see them again, but not like that. It’d be really cool to see them again at state, but I hope we can beat them before we reach the 14th inning.”
Heaton instantly ended a game that had every bit of drama that would make for one of the all-time classic games at any state tournament. The Bulldogs, as they did in the opening game, rallied in the fifth inning with a pair of runs answering a two-run homer from Tristin Doster with a three-hit rally that included a squeeze bunt from Heaton to bring home Kaylee Bix with the tying run.
From there, both teams took their turns creating chances to score at the plate and working out of jams in the field. The Dodgers (9-2) led runners stranded at second base in both the sixth and seventh, loaded the bases in the ninth and again put the tiebreaking run at second base in the 10th.
Each time, Kacy Nickerson and the Bulldog defense got the final out. Nickerson retired Adams for the first time in the doubleheader with help from Delaney Stevens, who grabbed a ball that ricocheted off Nickerson’s glove and threw to first for the final out leaving Sophia Klinger stranded in the sixth before Josie Lemonds fielded both a ground out and a pop out in the seventh with Loghan Schnetzer at second base, keeping the score tied at 2-2 heading to the bottom of the seventh.
Ottumwa would go down in order in their first of seven chances to walk off with a game two win. Lemonds would double leading off the eighth as the Bulldogs would eventually load the bases for Kaylee Bix, who grounded out to short in the sixth in the same situation. Bix hit a fly ball deep to center that was tracked down by Klinger, sending the game into the ninth.
“It’s a tough night. It’s tough coming in knowing what they (Fort Dodge) are rated,” Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. “You try to train your girls to not really think about that. During that second game, when it goes that long, I’m just trying as a head coach to keep them light-hearted and laughing.”
Fort Dodge seemed to finally break through in the 11th. Adams led off the inning with a double and was headed to third base when Stevens made a running over-the-shoulder catch in shallow right for the second out. The quick throw to Lemonds was off line, allowing Adams to score her third run of the doubleheader giving Fort Dodge a 3-2 lead.
Ottumwa (2-4) answered right back. Nickerson, who would earn her first pitching win of her senior season, recorded her fourth hit of game two leading off the bottom of the 11th. Bix was hit by a pitch and Hannah Huisinga beat out an infield single to load the bases with no outs, setting up Heaton who again tied the game by putting the ball in play leading to a force out at third that brought home Nickerson.
“We were a little disappointed, but we had the feeling throughout that second game that this was our home and we wanted to win,” Heaton said. “This is our town. This is our field. We’re going to go out there and play as hard and as best as we can.”
Fort Dodge would strand Huisinga at third with the potential winning run, forcing Lemonds into a deep fly out to right to end the 10th. Nickerson, who worked 16 total innings on Tuesday, kept the Dodgers from scoring despite giving up lead-off doubles in both the 12th and 13th innings. Heaton had a key catch of a one-out liner in the 12th to help strand Malia Lowrey at third base.
“It’s a lot of pressure when you’re going that many innings and you’ve either got no runs scoring or one run for each team,” Moore, who once pitched Ottumwa to a 13-inning win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson as a senior in 2013, said. “They got a play. We got a play. They got a run. We got a run. It was a back-and-forth game until finally we got a hit they couldn’t answer back.”
That hit finally came in the bottom of the 14th after Ottumwa had gone down in order in the bottom of the 13th. Fort Dodge again stranded the potential go-ahead run at second base in the top of the 14th, setting the stage for Heaton with Moore promising her a reward if she could finally bring the game to a close.
“I told Jillian before she went up there that, if she hit the ball, I’d buy her some ice cream,” Moore said. “She responded that she works at Graham’s. She didn’t need me to buy her ice cream.
“Fortunately, she teed off on the ball. I couldn’t have been happier.”
Heaton drilled the first pitch of the 14th inning of work for Fort Dodge pitcher Haley Wills deep to center, clearing Klinger and the fence. Ottumwa will have little time to celebrate, however, as the Bulldogs will be on the bus for an afternoon game at Ames Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.
Junior varsity action between Ottumwa and Ames begins at 1 p.m. The varsity contest will follow at approximately 2:30 p.m.
“I’ve got just enough time to get home, get a shower and get some sleep,” Heaton joked.
Like Heaton, Moore wouldn’t mind seeing Fort Dodge again should the two teams both make it back to the state softball tournament July 27-31. Like Heaton, Moore wouldn’t mind a shorter rematch with the Dodgers.
“Seven innings is fine. Seven innings gets the job done,” Moore said.