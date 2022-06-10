OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa High School softball team hit the road Friday, spending their one originally-schedule off day this week traveling to Davenport ahead of Saturday's West High School softball tournament.
"I'm taking them to the zoo and we're going to do a little team bonding," Bulldog head coach Mandi Moore said.
Ottumwa's already done plenty of bonding on the field this week, securing four consecutive wins including two in thrilling late-game fashion. Ashlynn Sheets retired the final five batters Thursday, including a pair of strikeouts with the bases loaded in the sixth, as the Bulldogs evened their overall record while knocking off one of Class 4A's top 10 teams edging former CIML Metro and postseason rival Indianola 7-6 to close out a five-game, three-night homestand at Frank Huston Field.
"This is a game where you saw everyone really bare down," Moore said after Thursday's win. "Everybody did a job. We knew we had to put the ball in play. I told the girls coming out that this is going to be a good team. They can put the ball in play, but so can we.
"We knew it was going to be competitive from the start. The girls came out and played how we know they can play."
Jocelyn Ware, the lead-off hitter for the Bulldogs, made the first big play of the night at the plate. After opening the game with a pop up to third base, Ware sent another pitch from Izzie Benge airborne in the second inning.
Trailing 2-0 after a first-inning two-run homer by Kiley Kindelspire, Ottumwa had loaded the bases with two outs bringing Ware to the plate for the second time in as many innings. Initially, it appeared Ware had simply hit a fly ball to right that ended the threat had it been caught by the Indianola outfield.
"I was definitely surprised. After my pop out earlier, it kind of felt like I had done that again," Ware said. "I was pretty surprised to see it drop."
Neither Seila Becker nor Hannah Graham could track down the high fly ball, allowing what appeared to be a harmless fly ball to drop in. Suddenly, Ware's fly ball turned into a bases-clearing triple giving Ottumwa a sudden 3-2 lead.
"I just saw Mandi's hands going up, so I just followed Mandi," Ware said. "I think it really helped our momentum and helped us get rolling."
Ella Allar was the next Bulldog to make a winning play, hitting a 1-1 pitch on the ground that could have been yet another inning-ending out. Allar, however, used her speed to beat the throw from Indianola shortstop Brynn Ontlund, allowing Ware to score from third to put Ottumwa up 4-2.
"I get pretty excited on those grounders because I know that I have a decent chance because I can be a little bit quicker," Allar said. "It really comes down to their defense and how well they read it. I just run as hard as I can just in case."
That extra hustle proved to be a huge play not only in the run it brought in directly, but the two extra runs overall that play would lead to. Amber Shotts moved Allar up to third with a two-out single of her own before Jordan Pauls drove her junior teammate in with Ottumwa's fourth consecutive two-out hit, opening a 5-2 lead for the Bulldogs.
"Our team did so good with those extra-effort plays," Allar said. "Everything we did played a big role in this win. Everyone kept the momentum going."
Allar would go from using her speed to ultimately help bring in two runs to driving in two runs with her power, lofting her first home run of the season over the fence in right. The two-run round-tripper gave Ottumwa a 7-3 lead in the fourth inning.
"I'm really happy it went out to right. I've never hit a ball out that way before," Allar said. "It felt really good off the bat, but I've never hit one that way, so I just hoped it would have enough to go over. What was great about it was I was able to watch it get out. I usually have to sprint and turn my head to see if it's gone over the fence in left. It was a nice change."
The big plays at the plate for the Bulldogs to build their four-run lead were equaled only by big plays in the field to protect the advantage. Indianola (8-5) cut the lead in half in the fifth inning on two hits and an OHS error, but were retired on running catch in left by Avery Frankie and a catch in deep center by Madelyn Hook to protect a 7-5 Bulldog lead.
The Indians threatened again in the sixth, taking advantage of another error to load the bases with nobody out. Indianola cut the lead to 7-6 on a sharp ground ball hit by Kyra Robins that might have put the Indians on top if not for Ware who dove to stop the ball from reaching the outfield before getting up and throwing for the first out after checking for a potential force at every base around the diamond.
"I saw the ball got behind Ashlynn, so I got on top of it and looked around to see where we could get an out," Ware said. "It happens so quickly. You don't really have a lot of time to think. You just have trust yourself."
Sheets showed that same belief in the pitching circle. With Ottumwa still clinging to the smallest of leads and the bases reloaded after hitting Mara Bishop with a pitch, Sheets went to work to protect the advantage battling Ontlund who took a called third strike on the outside corner after fouling off three straight 1-2 pitches for the second out.
"Since I was ahead in the count, I was trying to work that outside part of the plate," Sheets said. "I got that corner, which was really helpful. I just hit my spots, trusted the pitches that were called and trusted my defense behind me."
Sheets had one last hurdle to clear, however, as Kindelspire stepped to the plate having already driven three runs in and one pitch out of the park. After getting ahead 0-2, Sheets twice narrowly missed getting a called third strike, leveling the count at 2-2, before hitting her spot for another her fifth strikeout of the game.
"It's never easy pitching when you have anyone on base," Moore, a former all-state ace for Ottumwa, said. "In that spot with the bases loaded, you just have to trust what you're throwing and trust your catcher behind the plate. That's what Ashlynn did. I couldn't be more proud of her."
Sheets also gave credit to her teammates for providing that extra bit of energy that has been growing throughout the week from Tuesday's eight-inning walk-off win over Burlington right through Thursday's nailbiting one-run win over Indianola. Throughout the night, Ottumwa's dugout continued to make noise even in the most tense situations helping the Bulldogs make the plays to pull off another impressive win.
"When I was younger, the older players would always tell us to cheer. I never really knew why," Sheets said. "It really does engage you in the game. You know what's going on and you're consistently paying attention cheering on your teammates.
"It truly does help when you're up to bat and in the field. You know your teammates have your back even if they're not on the field with you. It's good to have that intensity knowing your entire team is there for you."
Ottumwa will face Fort Madison on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. The Bulldogs then turn around to take on fourth-ranked (3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame at approximately 12 p.m.