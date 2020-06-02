OTTUMWA — Ottumwa’s upcoming 2020 high school softball season will be a historic one for many reasons.
Based on where the Bulldogs will start the season, adding the program’s fourth state championship might be part of that history. Ottumwa was ranked fifth in Class 5A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, one of several area teams to crack the top 15 of their respective classes heading into a truncated season.
After over two months with all school-related activities canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus, high school softball and baseball squads across Iowa returned to practice for the first time on Monday as Iowa became the first state to bring prep sports back since the initial outbreak of COVID-19 across the country back in March. Teams will have two weeks to practice before opening the season on Monday, June 15, with Ottumwa softball facing No. 7 West Des Moines Valley in an early doubleheader between two 5A state tournament hopefuls.
In Class 4A, the Fairfield Trojans will open the season ranked 11th with several returning players back after going 22-19 last summer. Fairfield came within one win of a state tournament berth for the second straight season and return All-Courier senior ace pitcher Allison Rebling as well sophomore slugger Hannah Simpson.
Two South Central Conference rivals find themselves ranked among the top 15 teams in Class 3A. Albia, seeking a fourth straight trip to the state tournament this summer, will open the season ranked sixth after going 27-6 last season while Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont opens 2020 ranked 11th after posting a 24-11 record last summer.
Ottumwa went 33-9 last season, earning the program’s 28th state tournament appearance in dramatic fashion with a 12-9 win in nine innings at Muscatine. The victory proved even more significant the following week when Frank Huston, the only coach the program has ever known in 46 seasons, announced his retirement following a 4-1 loss to Indianola in the 5A state tournament consolation game.
Mandi Moore, a former all-state pitcher for the Bulldogs, held her first practice as new Ottumwa head softball coach on Monday. In order to comply with guidelines put forth by the Iowa Department of Education, Moore will have practice sessions broken up into three different groups with outfielders, infielders and pitchers and catchers working out in separate groups to allow for social distancing.
“It’s definitely different,” Moore said. “It’s not that bad, though. My assistant coaches have helped me out a lot. There’s a lot of people that have helped. It’s just a different format. You’re getting used to new players and they’re getting used to you.
“It’s just a different situation. I’m happy with how the girls came out. They look like they’ve been working and were in shape for the most parts. Now, it’s just about making the little tweaks.”