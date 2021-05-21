OTTUMWA — Mandi Moore can appreciate what it means to get as many players as possible to cross home plate.
While the Ottumwa High School softball team has proven to be perfectly capable of coming up with the big hits to drive in the big runs, Moore is hoping to add a little pressure to the opposing defenses this summer. The first week of practice, for example, ended with a relay run around the bases as Bulldog players raced each other to see which half of the squad could produce the fastest cumulative time in making it around the diamond, making for an energetic end to any day of work at Frank Huston Field.
"We don't get to do much in the spring. We just kind of sit and take everything in," Moore said. "What we noticed as coaches going into this season is we need to focus a little bit more on our baserunning. It's always good to be a good baserunning team. It's the easiest thing you can do on the field, so why not get better at it?"
Anne Guest, a state-qualifying runner in the sprint medley for the OHS girls track and field team, found herself leading off the winning team of Bulldog softball players in the base-running relay on the third official day of practice back on May 5. Guest, one of two returning players to start in all 24 games last season for Ottumwa, can attest to just how much speed several of the underclassmen bring to the diamond for the Bulldogs after watching many of those same athletes speed around the track this past spring.
"We have a lot of fast girls on the team this year and we need to use that to our advantage," Guest said. "We've got a chance to turn some singles into doubles and doubles into triples. We're working on running with more purpose. The more effort we put into our speed, the more mistakes we can force the other team to make in the field.
"If the other team thinks we're going or even thinks we're going to do something on the bases, it's a mental and physical advantage we can create."
Josie Lemonds, Ottumwa's other returning full-time starter from a year ago, talked about setting the tone for the best way the Bulldogs can succeed this season on the softball field. Experience all around the diamond will be a key with seven returning players that started 11 or more games last summer ranging from three returning senior starters to four players that saw plenty of time on the field last year as underclassmen.
"We have to become smarter all around. There are still some players that will be counted on that will probably need to get adjusted to the speed of the varsity game," Lemonds said. "I'm really excited about this season. Being a senior, I want to go out giving it everything I've got."
Ottumwa followed up the program's 28th trip to state in what proved to be a historic season as the final one under the guidance of hall-of-fame head coach Frank Huston with a 15-9 record in a COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. In her first year as just the second head coach in program history, Moore had much to learn on the fly as did every coach in the state with new guidelines put in place to fulfill a season playing in the midst of a pandemic.
After not being able to hold a practice until June 1 last summer, Moore's second season has featured a much-more standard preseason of preparation. After opening practices at the start of May, Ottumwa will host Ankeny Centennial on Monday in what should be a good opening test for the Bulldogs at Huston Field with the first game of the varsity doubleheader scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
"It's nice to be back to normal. We've actually had three weeks of practice before our first game. Our girls got a full preseason in and got a full amount of reps in before starting the season," Moore said. "Last year, when we learned we were going to have a season, the girls were coming in without being able to do anything over the spring and had two weeks to prepare for a new season. This year, we've actually been able to prepare a little bit more and have put a lot more work in before the start of the season.
"You can tell already we're way more ahead of where we were when we started last season. From speed and strength to overall game skills, the girls are way further down the road already."
For Moore, year two as head coach of the Bulldog softball team is starting to feel a little more normal after having to deal with a pandemic and the burden of taking over a program that had known just one coach in the previous 47 seasons. Having played for Huston, Moore will be seeking advice whenever needed from her former coach.
"I, for sure, still have Frank's number on speed dial," Moore joked. "He probably gets a minimum of three calls a week from me. He's definitely there for me and I'm grateful for everything he does for me, but it's a little bit more normal. Everything isn't so fresh and new. It's more normal, but Frank will always be there as a part of this program, as he should be."