Prep softball: Bulldogs settle for split at East

DES MOINES — After putting 27 runs on the scoreboard at home earlier this month in an Iowa Alliance Conference south division sweep of Des Moines East, the Ottumwa High School softball team seemed poised for another big doubleheader against the Scarlets on Monday night.
After scoring eight runs in the first four innings, however, the Bulldogs were limited to two runs over the final 10 innings against the Scarlets. As a result, Des Moines East earned the split winning 3-2 in game two after falling 8-4 in the opening game.
Ella Allar got Ottumwa off to a fast start in game one, driving in Jocelyn Ware with an RBI single to center in the very first inning. The Bulldogs doubled the lead in the second inning as Avery Franke came home on a throwing error drawn by Madelyn Houk's steal of second base.
Emma Strayer brought in Lexi Ferguson with an RBI infield single in the third inning, giving Ottumwa a three-run lead in game one. Ella Thompson followed with a two-out hit before Franke drew a walk to load the bases, setting up Houk for a three-run triple to right center opening a 6-0 Bulldog lead.
Houk scored to close out the third on a fielding error by the Scarlets, giving Ottumwa a 7-0 lead. The Bulldogs built an eight-run lead in the fourth as Kendra Cole, running for Ashlyn Sheets after a lead-off single, reached third on a Strayer's second hit before crossing home plate on a wild pitch.
East cut Ottumwa's lead in half, scoring three runs in the fourth inning before bringing in another run on three hits in the fifth loading the bases with two outs. Representing the tying run, Gracie Bailiff fouled out to Allar as Sheets retired the final seven East batters to clinch the opening-game win for the Bulldogs.
East (7-27, 6-10 Iowa Alliance) never looked back in game two after drawing three walks in the first inning off Ottumwa pitcher Sydney Rockhold. The Scarlets added two more runs on a fielding error, opening a 3-0 lead.
Houk started a third-inning scoring rally in the nightcap for the Bulldogs with a lead-off single to right. Ware beat out a bunt single before Rockhold moved both runners into scoring position for Allar, who drove in Ottumwa's first run with a sacrifice fly into foul territory in right cutting East's lead to 3-1.
Ware ignited another rally in the fifth inning of game two, reaching second on a throwing error by Mo Purdy. After moving to third base on a groundout by Rockhold, Ware scored on an RBI groundout by Allar cutting East's lead to a single run.
Ottumwa (17-13, 10-5 Iowa Alliance) returns home for a conference doubleheader against Des Moines North on Thursday after stepping out of conference for a pair of games on Burlington on Tuesday. The Bulldogs wrap up the regular season hosting the two-day Ottumwa Classic on Friday and Saturday at Frank Huston Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.