DES MOINES — One night after hammering her first grand slam, Samantha Weeks achieved another first on Thursday at Urbandale in her Ottumwa High School softball career.
Weeks came through with a seventh-inning, game-tying RBI single in the second game of a CIML crossover doubleheader with the J-Hawks, giving the Bulldogs a chance to pull off a sweep at Gary Page Field.
Bri Trigges, however, had other ideas. The Urbandale freshman hammered a line drive over the fence in right field with one out in the bottom of the seventh for a three-run walk-off home run, lifting the J-Hawks to a 6-3 win over the Bulldogs after Ottumwa earned a 4-2 win in the opening game.
Weeks and Ella Allar both hammered grand slam home runs for Ottumwa during a CIML Metro conference doubleheader sweep at Des Moines Roosevelt on Wednesday. Amber Shotts added a home run in the opening game, a 14-0 win for Ottumwa, as the Bulldogs finished the night scoring 30 runs in a pair of wins over the Roughriders adding a 16-4 win in game two to keep pace in the race for the conference title.
Ashlynn Sheets pitched an opening-game shutout in the opening game before helping polish off the sweep in the night cap. Sheets struck out 17 batters over 9 1/3 innings in the two games.
"Overall, our offense was very productive in the two games," Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. "We were firing on all cylinders with everyone batting well throughout the lineup."
Ottumwa scored first-inning runs in each game against Urbandale. Zoey Jones singled and scored on a dropped fly ball of the bat of Jordan Pauls, giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead in game one that would last through the first five innings.
Josie Lemonds and Weeks had back-to-back two-out RBI hits in the sixth inning of Thursday's opener, giving Ottumwa a 3-0 lead. Sheets, who shut out Urbandale for five innings, pitched out of danger in the sixth after a two-run double to deep center by Isabella Oberbroeckling in the bottom of the sixth pulled Urbandale within 3-2.
Sheets caught a pop up off the bat of Dharma Woodruff, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs for Urbandale on base in the sixth. After a throwing error by the J-Hawks allowed Allar to score with two outs in the top of the seventh, Sheets closed the game out after issuing a lead-off walk, forcing a pop up, ground out and line out to Weeks at short to end the opener.
The Bulldogs went ahead 1-0 in game two in the opening inning, this time thanks to three straight hits with one out by Allar, Pauls and Shotts. Urbandale (10-14) responded with three runs in the bottom of the first including four straight hits with a tying RBI single by Tigges being followed by a tiebreaking RBI double off the bat of Grace Albrecht.
Chloe Bradley would settle things down in the pitching circle for OHS, shutting out the J-Hawks over the next five innings. Ottumwa stranded 11 baserunners in the second game, leaving the bases loaded in the third and two runners in scoring position in the sixth after an RBI single by Jones cut Urbandale's lead to 3-2.
Ottumwa (11-9) begins the second half of the regular season, and the second half of conference play, with a key doubleheader on Monday at Des Moines East starting at 5:30 p.m. The Bulldogs and Scarlets are tied for first place in the Metro with matching 8-2 records.