DES MOINES — Samantha Weeks and Ella Allar both hammered grand slam home runs for the Ottumwa High School softball team during a CIML Metro conference doubleheader sweep at Des Moines Roosevelt on Wednesday. Amber Shotts added a home run in the opening game, a 14-0 win for Ottumwa, as the Bulldogs finished the night scoring 30 runs in a pair of wins over the Roughriders adding a 16-4 win in game two to keep pace in the race for the conference title.
Ashlynn Sheets pitched an opening-game shutout in the opening game before helping polish off the sweep in the night cap. Sheets struck out 17 batters over 9 1/3 innings in the two games.
"Overall, our offense was very productive in the two games," Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. "We were firing on all cylinders with everyone batting well throughout the lineup."
Ottumwa (10-8, 8-2 CIML Metro) heads to Urbandale for a CIML crossover doubleheader on Thursday starting at 5 p.m.