DES MOINES — Ottumwa and Des Moines East spent Tuesday night trading blows on the softball diamond.
In the end, it was Jordan Pauls that delivered two knockout shots in the CIML Metro conference-opening doubleheader between the teams. Pauls blasted the first two home runs of the season for the Bulldogs, the second of which came in the middle of a 10-run rally in the sixth inning of game two that clinched a 17-7 win over the Scarlets in the nightcap, securing a split after East rallied for a 3-2 win in an eight-inning opener.
Pauls drove in six of Ottumwa's 17 runs in game two, including a go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning that put the Bulldogs ahead 7-6. Amber Shotts finished the night with seven hits in the doubleheader, including a four-hit effort in the nightcap that including a tie breaking RBI double that preceded the second home run hit by Pauls.
"We couldn't seem to find the timely hits and left too many runners on base in the first game," Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. "We started from behind in the second game and our bats suddenly came alive."
Jocelyn Ware doubled twice as part of a three-hit effort in game two for Ottumwa, driving in two runs while scoring three times. Samantha Weeks added two hits, scoring twice while driving in one.
Ashlynn Sheets and Jaida Hernandez-Howard went toe-to-toe in the pitching circle in the opening game with Sheets owning a 1-0 edge thanks to an RBI single by Shotts that drove in Avery Franke in third inning. Sheets carried a three-hit shutout into the sixth inning before the Scarlets rallied with three hits and a walk, taking the lead on a two-run single to center by Lily Alvarez.
Franke was able to lift Ottumwa into extra innings in game one, first by scoring the tying run in the seventh inning on a wild pitch with two outs, then by recording the final two outs in the bottom of the inning throwing out Gracie Bailiff at third before catching a fly ball hit by Keiana Giboo with the winning run in scoring position. East would clinch the win, however, after Mo Purdy came home to score after leading off the bottom of the eighth with a double crossing home plate on a walk-off RBI single by Alvarez.
Ottumwa (1-3, 1-1 CIML Metro) will look to finally play at home for the first time this season. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Dowling Catholic in a CIML varsity doubleheader Thursday starting at 5 p.m.