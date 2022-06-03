OTTUMWA — Ella Allar certainly set the bar high for herself entering her junior season of Ottumwa High School softball.
Last season, Allar led the Bulldogs with 62 hits and 42 runs scored, earning first-team all-conference accolades. Through the first four games of this season, however, Allar had just two hits in 15 at-bats and had scored just two runs.
What a difference one night can make early in the season. In her first trip to the plate this season at Frank Huston Field, Allar kicked off a four-run rally with a single that would ignite a big night all around for the junior second baseman.
When it was all said and done, Allar had gone 3-4 in both games of a CIML doubleheader with Dowling Catholic finishing a home run shy of the cycle in game one driving in two runs and scoring twice. Besides the hits, which rallied Ottumwa early for an 11-6 win in the opening game and gave the Bulldogs a chance to rally late against the Maroons in a 3-2 loss, Allar also shined on the field making an incredible diving catch in four territory during the first contest while making a running over-the-shoulder catch in the nightcap.
"That one was actually a lot tougher to make," Allar said. "You can't see the ball. You're just running back not looking at the ball. I just stuck my glove out and hoped I guessed right on where it was going to land."
Ottumwa narrowly missed getting back to .500 for the first time this season. The Bulldogs came up just short of winning three straight to even out the 0-3 start to the season that included two season-opening losses at third-ranked (5A) Johnston and an extra-inning loss on Monday at Des Moines East, 3-2, in the first CIML Metro conference game of the year.
After scoring just three runs in the first 20 innings of the season, the Bulldogs followed up a 17-run outburst in the six-inning win to close out Monday's Metro doubleheader at East by scoring eight runs in the first three innings against Dowling. The Bulldogs needed the early offense as the Maroons came out swinging, scoring three runs in the top of the first by connecting on four straight hits to open the game against all-state pitcher Ashlynn Sheets, putting Ottumwa in a familiar position after erasing a 4-0 deficit on Tuesday in the nightcap at East.
"It's a good confidence booster for the girls knowing that we have the offense to come back when you're down three or four runs," Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. "It proves that the girls can hit the ball. This team is a complete 180-degree different team from last year. They're always up in the dugout. They're always encouraging each other. They're always picking each other up."
Allar's opening single was immediately followed by a two-run home run over the fence in left field by Amber Shotts, who continued her torrid early-season pace at the plate after connecting on a team-high eight hits through the first four games of the season. Jordan Pauls drew a walk following the first homer of the season for Shotts before coming home to score the tying run in the first on an RBI double by Samantha Weeks, who would score the go-ahead run on an run-scoring hit by Sheets to put Ottumwa up 4-3.
"I definitely think the home run picked us up. I'm not going to say it changed the whole game, but it definitely got us going," Shotts said. "Jordan had a couple home runs at East the other night that definitely got us going. It's always good to get that big hit. We'll take any pick-me-up and try to ride it out the rest of the game."
Allar, Shotts, Pauls, Weeks and Sheets provided a relentless run through the OHS batting order in game one, combining to go 12-18 with six extra-base hits six runs driven in and six runs scored. Shotts and Pauls both had RBI singles in the second inning, increasing the OHS lead to 6-3, before a pair of Maroon errors in the third allowed the Bulldogs to tack on two more runs to open a five-run cushion.
Dowling never got closer than five runs the rest of the way in the opener despite putting runners on base in every inning. The Maroons might have had a chance to score in the fourth if Becca Youngers hadn't been robbed by Allar, who sprinted from her position at second base to make a diving catch well inside the foul line between first base and the Dowling dugout.
"I don't even know how that happened," Allar said of her instant web gem. "I wasn't even sure it was still in my glove until I held it up. It felt so good. I didn't even know I could do something like that."
Dowling (3-3) was able to bounce back in the nightcap, taking a 3-1 lead as Shea Berger reached and scored runs in both the fifth and seventh innings for the Maroons. Allar gave Ottumwa a chance to potentially walk off with the win after delivering a clutch two-out RBI single to score Avery Franke, giving Shotts a chance to win the game with her second home run.
After grounding two balls hard up the third-base line, Shotts took an off-speed pitch just off the corner from Alayna Ballard to even the two-out count at 2-2. Shotts drove the next pitch out to center, but a slight rise forced the ball's trajectory to fall several feet shy of the fence into the glove of Maroon outfielder Emily Shimerdla.
"It felt good to hit that home run, but I'd rather be a consistent hitter," Shotts said. "I was just looking for a hit into the gap to get us moving on the bases. I was trying to position myself to help benefit my team the best that I can."
Ottumwa (2-4) will have nine games in six days coming up next week, including five in a row at home over a three-day span. The Bulldogs first hit the road on Monday heading to Des Moines Hoover for a key early-season Metro doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.