OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa softball team felt they let one slip away earlier this season against Des Moines East.
That might have served as extra motivation Monday night for the Bulldogs, who didn’t let the Scarlets off the hook once at Frank Huston Field maintaining the CIML Metro conference lead with a 5-1 win in game one and a 4-0 win in game two, completing a key doubleheader sweep and a regular-season series win.
When it comes to East and Ottumwa, however, there’s always plenty of motivation no matter where the teams find themselves in the conference standings.
“There’s always unfinished business with East,” Ottumwa junior Jocelyn Ware said. “It’s a fun game to play.”
Ware came up with four hits in the doubleheader, including two-run singles in each game with two outs that extended a slim Bulldog lead. Ware opened her productive night reaching base on an error and scoring the first of Ottumwa’s five runs in game one on a two-out RBI single by Jordan Pauls.
“I’ve been struggling up at the plate the last couple of night. I just focused when I came up to the plate on my stance and what I needed to do,” Ware said. “It definitely boosts everyone’s confidence when you get on to open the game. Being (the) lead-off (hitter) is tough because you have to make the immediate adjustment to get it rolling.”
East (10-17, 5-7 CIML Metro) briefly tied the game in the third on a two-out RBI double by Keiana Giboo that scored Alysha Claude before Ware singled and scored her second run, this time coming home on a two-out RBI double by Amber Shotts. Ashlynn Sheets, who suffered a tough eight-inning loss in the opening game at East earlier this season, didn’t allow another run to the Scarlets retiring 13 of the final 14 batters faced in the opening game before coming on in relief of Chloe Bradley in the seventh inning of game two, retiring all three batters faced to complete the combined six-hit shutout.
“We’ve never beaten East since I’ve faced them as a starting pitcher,” Sheets said. “It was really great to see our bats get going early on. We were able to get some early runs on the board and we were still able to hold them off even when we couldn’t get our bats going late in the game.”
Ottumwa put away the opening game in the fourth as Ware connected on her first clutch two-out hit, driving in Madelyn Houk and Avery Frankie to double a 3-1 Bulldog lead. Ware was back at it again to open game two, reaching base on her third hit of the doubleheader before scoring on an infield single by Ella Allar that drew an errant throw, allowing Ware to score from first and Allar to reach third where a sac fly by Pauls brought the second run of the nightcap home.
In her second trip to the plate in as many innings, Ware doubled Ottumwa’s lead by driving a pitch into the alley with two outs in the bottom of the second. As they did in game one, Houk and Frankie came home on the two-out hit by Ware to open another four-run Bulldog lead.
“It’s pretty cool when you can step up in that situation,” Ware said. “It’s pretty fun when you can get that big two-out hit and just keep the inning going.”
Ware wasn’t just productive at the plate for Ottumwa on Monday. On the field, Ware ended the fourth and sixth innings for East by fielding groundouts by Lohna Hernandez Howard.
The biggest defensive play, however, came in the third inning of game two. Lily Alvarez singled to open the frame for East hoping to start a comeback only to be doubled off when Ware snared a line drive off the bat of Emerson McCarl and fired to Samantha Weeks at first to get two outs in an instant.
“It certainly helps you breath a little easier when you can step up like that for your teammates,” Ware said. “I think it gave everyone some breathing room. I think you carry over anything you do at the plate out with you into the field.”
Unlike the previous two weeks, Ottumwa made sure there was little drama in the late innings. After playing 15 games in 10 days, the Bulldogs seemed refreshed after three well-earned days off.
“We played a lot of games in that two-week stretch. We’ve gave them a couple days completely off so they could take care of their bodies,” Ottumwa head softball coach Mandi Moore said. “The girls had a great practice on Sunday and were ready to get back to work. I think playing East certainly helped get them refreshed. I would say it’s probably what we consider our biggest Metro rival.
“The girls definitely felt like they let one get away up there at East. They used it as motivation and learning tool. We had really good pitching and put the ball in play. That’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
Ottumwa (15-8, 10-2 CIML Metro) will be back home for much more than just a couple of conference games Wednesday against Des Moines Hoover. Shotts, Bradley, Anna Wellings and Addison Ransom will all be honored throughout the night including a ceremony on the field between games as the senior members of the Bulldog softball team.
“It’s going to be a little bit rough just because of how much all those girls mean to us,” said Ware, who got slightly emotional just talking about Senior Night for her four longtime teammates. “We’re all really close. We all came up together playing travel ball together. It’s going to be emotional. Amber gets us going in that dugout. She’s the powerhouse of our dugout making sure everyone’s up cheering.
“We’re going to try our best to make this place look great for them on Wednesday. We’re not the most crafty people, but we’re sure going to try.”
