OTTUMWA – After opening CIML conference play with a 1-1 split against the Des Moines East Scarlets on Tuesday, the Bulldogs walked off the field realizing they're going to have to play as a collective, not as individuals, going forward.
The night began promising for the Bulldogs in game one of the double-header at Huston Field just two batters into the game. After a ground-out by senior Zoey Jones, sophomore Ella Allar stepped up to the plate. But she wouldn't stay there long.
Allar smacked a first-pitch home run to straight-away center to give the Bulldogs a early 1-0 lead over the Scarlets.
Ashlynn Sheets would take it from there. The junior would go on to pitch seven shut-out innings in game one against the Scarlets, allowing three hits, no walks while striking out five batters.
"I just kind of went out there and did my thing," Sheets said. "I hit my spots as much as I could and if they got a hit, I know they're good hitters."
The Bulldogs would hang on to take game one 1-0, but the nightcap would prove to be the culmination of how the latter half of game one was trending. Short answer: not good.
Ottumwa found itself down 1-0 heading into the top half of the sixth inning in game two, only for the Scarlets to jump on the Bulldogs' mistakes. After back-to-back leadoff singles, Des Moines East senior Caitlyn McFadden roped a RBI double to make it a 2-0 ballgame.
One batter later, Scarlets' clean-up hitter Mo Purdy cleared the bases. The freshman sent a three-run home-run to deep left center, making it a 5-0 lead.
In hindsight, Allar was still filled with excitement after she gave the Bulldogs what would end up being their one and only run of the night in game one, but admitted she wasn't expecting her first at-bat to be the start of a downhill spiral for her team the rest of the night.
"I didn't think we would plateau later on but I think it was a really good start to the game and it got everybody energized and it brought everybody up because, I don't know, we weren't ready to have a tough game like that," Allar said.
Ottumwa head coach Mandi Moore noticed throughout the night her team wasn't itself, which might sound premature to pickup after just two previous games coming into Tuesday night. But Moore knew what she saw in the team's opener vs Ankeny Centennial.
With tons of new faces in the mix and having only played two games coming into Tuesday, Moore said the Bulldogs weren't the same team compared to a week ago.
"When you see them play how they did against Ankeny Centennial on opening day it's a pretty good comparison on how you think they'll play the rest of the year," Moore said. "So when they don't uphold the standards they set for themselves on day one and that's what makes it easy to pinpoint."
Moore's reference to the Bulldogs' first, and only, games of the year against Ankeny Centennial on May 24 ended up being losses, but the competitiveness in both contests stood out to the second-year head coach.
It's why she was disappointed with how her team showed up on Tuesday.
"We talked [after the games] about meeting that standard, if not exceeding that standard every time you step out on the field and play."
In order to reach their own standard, the Bulldogs will have to start playing for each other. But how do they get there?
Sheets and Allar agree that everyone has to learn more about each other on and off the field. While it may be hard to simulate in practices, learning how their respective teammates play the field and what brings them up and down are key going forward.
"We were down on ourselves and working more as individuals rather than a team which is always hard," Sheets said. "But as soon as we get our bats going I think we'll be fine."
Moore wasn't ready to offer excuses but said it'll take some time for the roster to truly shape itself out and become immersed as a team. With that said, she wants the Bulldogs to keep their emotions in check while knowing their given role on a nightly basis going forward in the CIML.
"We're young and you can tell," Moore said. "It's about fundamentals and understanding our roles and ease into it because you can really tell when we put the pressure on ourselves."
Ottumwa (1-3) will be back at Huston Field on Thursday against the Dowling Catholic Maroons for another double-header at 5 p.m. Des Moines East (4-4) will travel to the Iowa City West Open Tournament on Friday against the Davenport West Falcons and the Iowa City West Trojans.